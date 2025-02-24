5 Nationwide Pizza Chains With Gluten-Free Crust Options

Sometimes ordering a few pizzas for pick-up or delivery is the only thing that will do. Whether it's a rainy night at home or a no-cook lunch, pizza is an easy option that satisfies almost everyone. But if there are people following a gluten-free diet in the mix, you'll need to order from a chain that offers options suitable for everyone. Fortunately, there are five pizza chains with locations across the United States that feature gluten-free pizzas.

Advertisement

Papa Johns, Domino's, Little Caesars, Pizza Hut, and California Pizza Kitchen all have gluten-free pizzas on their menu. While typical yeasted pizza dough uses regular all-purpose flour, which contains gluten, pizzas that are gluten-free tend to use alternatives like gluten-free all-purpose flour. Some gluten-free pizza alternatives even turn to familiar vegetables for the base of the dough too. Regardless of which you choose, these chains each offer their own spin on gluten-free pizza crusts, so you'll have some variety to pick between.