5 Nationwide Pizza Chains With Gluten-Free Crust Options
Sometimes ordering a few pizzas for pick-up or delivery is the only thing that will do. Whether it's a rainy night at home or a no-cook lunch, pizza is an easy option that satisfies almost everyone. But if there are people following a gluten-free diet in the mix, you'll need to order from a chain that offers options suitable for everyone. Fortunately, there are five pizza chains with locations across the United States that feature gluten-free pizzas.
Papa Johns, Domino's, Little Caesars, Pizza Hut, and California Pizza Kitchen all have gluten-free pizzas on their menu. While typical yeasted pizza dough uses regular all-purpose flour, which contains gluten, pizzas that are gluten-free tend to use alternatives like gluten-free all-purpose flour. Some gluten-free pizza alternatives even turn to familiar vegetables for the base of the dough too. Regardless of which you choose, these chains each offer their own spin on gluten-free pizza crusts, so you'll have some variety to pick between.
Papa Johns
Papa Johns' gluten-free pizza is made with ancient grains including amaranth, sorghum, and quinoa. While you can easily customize this pizza just as you would any other Papa Johns pizza, there are a couple of important things to keep in mind. First is that the pizza chain doesn't recommend those with celiac disease order this item. Although the ancient grain pizza is gluten-free, it's possible that it may come into contact with gluten since it's customized and baked in the same area as regular pizzas.
Another precaution the chain warns of is its toppings. Papa Johns advises those customizing a gluten-free pizza on their website to check the page with nutritional information to ensure no toppings with gluten are added to the pie. So, even though the chain does offer gluten-free options, it's still important to be aware of what you are ordering before biting in. You can always consider adding an order of chicken wings to the tab as well.
Domino's
Domino's also offers gluten-free pizzas with a crust that contains less than 20 parts per million gluten— the same catch behind gluten in wine. Once again, the chain cannot guarantee the safety of its gluten-free pizzas for those with celiac disease. It is, however, safe for those trying to reduce their gluten intake but who are not allergic. The risk of gluten exposure comes down to cross-contamination in Domino's kitchens.
Those ordering from the chain can visit its page about gluten-free crust to find out which menu items contain gluten. Some, such as bread, pasta, and flour-based desserts like brownies and chocolate lava cake might be obvious. Other menu items, however, could be surprising to those who frequently order gluten-free dishes. For example, some salads, chicken dishes, and the Alfredo sauce contain gluten. Even when ordered with a gluten-free crust, any spinach and feta pizza is considered to have gluten too. So, be sure to review the list of dishes with gluten before placing your order.
Little Caesars
Little Caesars includes a gluten-free personal pepperoni pizza on its website (which it started testing among customers in March 2024). The four-slice pizza is not, however, listed within the chain's nutritional information. Though it is said to be gluten-free, it's likely best that those with celiac disease avoid the gluten-free option out of an abundance of caution once again. Because the pizza is cooked in the same kitchen as the other types of Little Caesars pizzas, there is a chance of cross-contamination.
Apart from the personal-sized gluten-free pizza, there aren't any other gluten-free pizza options. You also can't customize the pizza or remove the pepperoni if you prefer cheese. The only other menu items that appear to be gluten-free are the chicken wings. But if you choose to go with that option instead, be warned that Tasting Table has tried all of Little Caesars' wing flavors and found that they left a lot to be desired.
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut has partnered with Udi's to use its gluten-free crusts for its pizzas. While this is great for ensuring the crusts are truly gluten-free — they're made with tapioca starch and brown rice flour — these crusts are unfortunately only available at select locations across the country. (Though those in Texas have the best chances of getting gluten-free pizza, as the Lone Star State has the highest number of Pizza Hut locations.) When the gluten-free option is available, rest assured knowing the staff uses separate, dedicated tools to cut the gluten-free pizza in its own box to avoid cross-contamination.
For those who have access to Pizza Hut locations serving gluten-free pizzas, you can use the create-your-own-pizza option to add whatever toppings you prefer. It is, however, important to note that the chain's meatballs and creamy garlic parmesan sauce are made with wheat. So, avoid those toppings when you order. But for a little inspiration, take a look at 10 of the most popular menu items at Pizza Hut that Tasting Table has ranked.
California Pizza Kitchen
Finally, California Pizza Kitchen also offers gluten-free pizzas at its locations across the United States. While you'll find the chain's pizzas in the frozen aisle of your grocery store, you can also get it hot and fresh from the restaurants too. There's a cauliflower crust on the menu, but it also prompts customers to ask about its validated gluten-free pizzas which means the restaurant meets strict standards set by the Gluten Intolerance Group. Using this crust, customers can order a regular or kids' size of cheese, pepperoni, margherita, mushroom pepperoni sausage, or original BBQ chicken pizzas. Even with the extra precautions, it never hurts to alert the staff to any gluten allergies or intolerances.
While these chains do offer gluten-free options, you can always play it safe by browsing the frozen section of your local grocery store. Tasting Table ranked the top 10 best gluten-free frozen pizzas and ranked California Pizza Kitchen quite highly, but don't forget to double-check the label if you're celiac. Whether you order in or bake one off at home, there are plenty of pizzas to choose from.