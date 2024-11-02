Wine Is Considered Gluten-Free, But There's A Catch

If you're avoiding gluten, you probably know that some forms of alcoholic beverages are on your no-go list. For example, since most beer is made with wheat, rye, or barley, its gluten levels can be as high as 25,920 parts per million. However, other formulations do exist, and you can find a few gluten-free beers worth cracking open. Thanks to the distillation process, grain-based spirits like bourbon are considered gluten-free. But what about wine? Since it's made from grapes, not grains, you may think it's a safer option. However, if it's essential for you to avoid all traces of gluten, it's worth taking a closer look at the way your wine is made.

Advertisement

Developing wine can be aged in all kinds of vessels, including new wine barrel trends like concrete. However, when wine is aged in traditional oak barrels, they are sometimes sealed with a small amount of wheat paste, which naturally contains gluten. This is especially common for red wines. The good news is that, during a recent laboratory test, wine stored in this way tested below the official limits for gluten, making it effectively gluten-free.