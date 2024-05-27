Is Bourbon Considered Gluten-Free?

There's nothing quite so controversial in the world of nutrition as gluten. It wasn't so long ago that it seemed like everyone in the world had suddenly become gluten-intolerant. However you stand on the issue, celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disorder that requires people to avoid gluten entirely since there is no cure. For these people, a gluten-free diet is no fad but a medical necessity if they want to maintain their gut's health. If you are lucky enough to not have celiac disease, gluten is a naturally occurring protein found in grains like wheat and barley that poses no risk to your health — in fact, it's downright healthy.

But those who can't have gluten still want to sit down and have a drink with friends from time to time. Alcohol is an unusual genre of food in this case, and whiskey is particularly perplexing. Bourbon is a type of whiskey in which the mash bill must contain at least 51% corn, which is typically paired with rye and barley (though wheated bourbons will substitute rye with wheat). Corn is already gluten-free naturally, but rye, barley, and wheat all contain gluten.

So, if the ingredients contain gluten, then the final product contains gluten, right? Not so fast. Whiskey is almost universally considered gluten-free despite being made from glutinous grains thanks to the process of distillation. We say "almost universally" because there are some people who still warn celiacs to be cautious.