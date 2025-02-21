The Crucial Step You Can't Ignore When Baking With Canned Pumpkin

Baking pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, or other harvest-flavored goodies? You don't need to start from scratch. In fact, canned puree is one of the foods we think you're always better off buying from the store, partly because it's so much easier than chopping up and cooking your own. But among all of our special tips and mistakes to avoid when using canned pumpkin, there is one step you don't want to skip.

When you open canned pumpkin, you may notice a little extra liquid in the container. The amount can vary from brand to brand and even depend on how juicy that particular harvest happened to be. However, baking is an exact science, and too much liquid in this ingredient can throw off your recipe. The answer is simple. Instead of dropping the puree directly into your mixing bowl, drain the excess liquid through a sieve, or spoon it onto a few layers of paper towels and allow them to soak it up first.