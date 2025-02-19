How Long To Brine Pork Chops Before Grilling For Perfect Flavor

Pork chops unjustly get a somewhat bad rap. Yes, they are easy to overcook, but that's more of a user error than an issue with the cut of meat itself. When done right, pork chops are juicy, tender, and flavorful; they're a delicate change to your more intense steak and more interesting than your go-to chicken breast. Grilling pork chops is one way to keep a closer eye on them and prevent them from being overdone compared to tossing them in an oven blindly. Plus, the char from the grill gives them more flavor. Like most meats, marinating pork chops before you grill them will give you the best results in taste and texture. Bob Bennett, head chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse, says that the proper marinating time depends on the quantity you're grilling.

"If you are doing a whole lot I would say 24 hours," he suggests. "If you are just looking at a couple individual pork chops, probably 4-6 hours." A marinade is a liquid mixture of a fat, acid, and aromatics or seasonings that you soak meat in before cooking. The fat (think: olive oil or avocado oil) helps moisten the meat so it's not dry when cooked. And the acid (think: vinegar or citrus juice) can help break down proteins in the meat, making it more tender. The mixture of both liquids together creates a vehicle for the seasonings and aromatics to penetrate the meat and add serious flavor.