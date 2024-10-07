The Marinating Mistake That Is Ruining Your Pork Chops

It's common knowledge that using a marinade makes your meat more flavorful and can even help tenderize it. It's also common knowledge that pork chops are one cut of meat that can be hard to cook well. So knowing these two things, you might think that marinating your pork chops for the longest time possible would be the key to ensuring you get them right. However, Michael Lomonaco, chef at Porter House, shared the truth with us: marinating pork chops for too long can eliminate the pork's natural juices, resulting in meat that is dry and tough rather than juicy and tender.

According to Lomonaco, the mistake that ruins a majority of pork chops is: "Marinating in too much liquid for too long a time." Lomonaco explained that excessive marinating "doesn't enhance the juiciness but rather dries it out by extracting all the natural juiciness from the pork itself." Additionally, if your marinade has too much acid, it can cause the meat to start partially pre-cooking, which will make it tough once actually cooked.