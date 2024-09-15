The Absolute Best Cooking Method For The Juiciest Bone-In Pork Chops

The best part of this method (besides the super juicy results) is that you can do most of the legwork the night before you eat your chops. When going with bone-in meat, try covering the bone tips in paper towels so that they don't puncture your vacuum-sealed bags — after you're doused everything with a hearty dose of ranch seasoning, of course. Don't worry about brining your protein here, since the four-hour sous vide will be enough to give you succulent results. But keep in mind that the 135.5 degrees Fahrenheit temperature that Parente suggests will give you meat that's between rare and medium rare, so you may want to up the temperature to 145 degrees Fahrenheit if you want medium doneness.

If you prep your pork chops the night before, Parente says, "Shock them in an ice bath to stop the cooking process and let them chill in the fridge overnight." Then, before you're ready to eat, plop them on the grill at medium heat for a quick sear. You only need to let them brown for a few minutes on each side, until you get that golden, crispy crust and delicious smoky flavor. However, if you'd rather do everything in one swoop, Parente also says that you can transfer your pork straight from the sous vide to the grill — whichever option works better for you.