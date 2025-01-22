The Ultra Sweet Soda You Should Be Marinating Pork Chops In

A lean and flavorful cut of meat, pork chops will certainly benefit from a marinade. Since pork chops don't have a lot of fat, a marinade will keep them moist on the grill or in the frying pan. Most importantly, though, marinades introduce new and delicious flavors to complement and add depth to the savoriness of this cut of meat. While you might think that herbs and spices are the flavor agents in marinades, the marinating liquid itself can be a vessel for flavor. But have you ever thought about using a flavored soda? When it comes to pork chops root beer is the ultra sweet soda you need to try.

Sweet and savory is an especially popular pairing for pork, considering iconic recipes like sausage and apples, maple-cinnamon bacon, and honey baked ham. Sodas are also great meat marinades, with examples like Coca Cola marinades for Mexican carnitas. In fact, we even recommend a Dr. Pepper marinade for pork chops. Root beer is a great alternative with an equally unique flavor profile. Root beer's sweetness not only complements the savory flavor of the pork chops, but also creates a beautifully browned, caramelized sear on the meat. Furthermore, the carbonation in root beer provides the acid necessary to tenderize meat. Root beer also has a very unique flavor, once imparted by the herbal, almost medicinal tasting sassafras root extract. It still uses herbal, licorice-like flavors that are great pairings for the pork.

