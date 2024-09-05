Marinate Pork In This Breakfast Staple For An Elevated Flavor In Your Dish

If you're looking for the perfect way to elevate an easy pork chop recipe or simple roast pork tenderloin, look no further than a brine. Brining is the process of submerging meat in a solution of water, salt, and sometimes sugar for at least 30 minutes and up to overnight – but don't brine anything much longer than that. Brine not only infuses the cut with seasoning and flavor, as any marinade would, but it also affects the physical composition of the meat. Salt dissolves some of the tougher muscle fibers, resulting in a more tender bite. At the same time, it denatures the proteins so the muscle cells hold more water, therefore retaining more moisture as the meat cooks.

A basic brine recipe is merely the launching point. From there, you can add ingredients that play to the natural sweetness of the pork with an inclusion like maple syrup. Maple and pork are a classic pairing in many forms (maple syrup and bacon, anyone?), which is why a maple syrup brine makes perfect sense.

To make your maple brine, mix equal parts salt and maple syrup into hot water until dissolved. For example, you could start with 3 cups of hot water, ¼ cup of salt, and ¼ cup of maple syrup, scaling up or down as needed. But don't stop here; there are plenty of ways to dress your brine up even further with punchy aromatics and layers of complementary flavors.