Balance The Flavor Of A Rich Pot Roast With One Colorful Addition

During winter's coldest, snowiest days, there's no dinner that's quite as comforting as a warming pot roast. After you cook your roast for up to four hours in the oven, you're left with a flavorful and tender dish that's as nourishing as it is delicious. Yet while a pot roast is perfectly fine in its traditional form, one particular addition guarantees an extra pop of color — and an essential burst of brightness that cuts through the meat's intensity. That ingredient is pickled onion, which proves invaluable for a well-balanced roast.

Pickled onions have more than proven their usefulness as a creative and delicious addition across a slew of recipes. With a pot roast in particular, however, the onions serve the essential purpose of complementing your meat. That's because pickled onions taste sharp, tangy, and a little bit crunchy, so they counterbalance the rich and robust nature of a pot roast, adding flavor, color, and textural variance.

As for how to incorporate pickled onions, you, luckily, don't have to change much — or really anything — about your pot roast technique. Rather, simply keep your favorite pot roast recipe as your dish's base ... and keep a jar of the pickled vegetable handy.