Here's The Absolute Best Pod In Nespresso's Barista Creations Lineup
Nespresso's Barista Creations lineup was designed for coffee lovers and aspiring baristas who want to use their Nespresso machines to bring new creations to life. The wide range of pods is engineered to be paired with milk and curated for different palates and taste preferences. There are sweet, ultra-light roasts with notes of caramel and biscuit, intense Melbourne-inspired blends meant for cappuccinos, and dark, smoky, capsules to create Spanish-style cortados. It's a lot to choose from, but there is one pod that stands out among the vast collection: Peanut & Roasted Sesame flavor.
Crafted by Michelin-star winning chef Jean Imbert for Nespresso's limited-edition Unforgettable Holiday collection in 2024, the peanut and sesame pod brews a playful, flavor-packed coffee that's unlike anything you've ever tasted before. Our own taste testers were so impressed by the brew that we crowned it number one in our ranking of the best Nespresso Barista Creations pods. Its rich, nutty, and incredible smooth profile is the perfect pairing for a milk-based coffee.
Creative coffee ideas for the Peanut & Roasted Sesame pod
You'll catch wafts of toasted sesame and nuts right away when the Peanut & Roasted Sesame pod starts brewing in your machine (this range is only available for the Vertuo machines). The coffee tastes as indulgent as it smells, with nutty flavors popping throughout each sip. There are also notes of caramel in the coffee and undertones of oat and barley, almost giving it a mild popcorn-like flavor. The medium roast isn't heavy bodied or bitter, so it works well as an Americano or cortado if you prefer a less milky coffee.
For dairy lovers, this peanut and sesame pod would taste delicious when brewed for a cappuccino or latte. A small pump of caramel syrup would bring out the sweet toffee flavors even more, making it the ideal pod for an iced non-dairy caramel macchiato next time you're feeling fancy. For an even more indulgent treat, take inspiration from the viral dalgona coffee trend and top an iced peanut and roasted sesame americano with a fluffy peanut butter coffee topping.
Whether you want to enjoy a simple espresso or experiment with flavored lattes and iced creations, Peanut & Roasted Sesame pods (which are available on Amazon by the way) are a must-try. Their distinct flavor profile make them a standout in the Barista Creations' lineup and the perfect choice for anyone looking for something a bit different to pop into their Nespresso machine.