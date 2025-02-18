Here's The Absolute Best Pod In Nespresso's Barista Creations Lineup

You'll catch wafts of toasted sesame and nuts right away when the Peanut & Roasted Sesame pod starts brewing in your machine (this range is only available for the Vertuo machines). The coffee tastes as indulgent as it smells, with nutty flavors popping throughout each sip. There are also notes of caramel in the coffee and undertones of oat and barley, almost giving it a mild popcorn-like flavor. The medium roast isn't heavy bodied or bitter, so it works well as an Americano or cortado if you prefer a less milky coffee.

Advertisement

For dairy lovers, this peanut and sesame pod would taste delicious when brewed for a cappuccino or latte. A small pump of caramel syrup would bring out the sweet toffee flavors even more, making it the ideal pod for an iced non-dairy caramel macchiato next time you're feeling fancy. For an even more indulgent treat, take inspiration from the viral dalgona coffee trend and top an iced peanut and roasted sesame americano with a fluffy peanut butter coffee topping.

Whether you want to enjoy a simple espresso or experiment with flavored lattes and iced creations, Peanut & Roasted Sesame pods (which are available on Amazon by the way) are a must-try. Their distinct flavor profile make them a standout in the Barista Creations' lineup and the perfect choice for anyone looking for something a bit different to pop into their Nespresso machine.

Advertisement