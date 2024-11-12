The Fluffy, Creamy Peanut Butter Upgrade Your Coffee Drinks Are Missing
Coffee and peanut butter is the little-known match made in flavor heaven. The ultra-rich nuttiness of peanut butter is the perfect complement to the robustness and complexity of coffee. If you're wondering how to make this elite combination work, the answer lies in the newly viral dalgona coffee.
Dalgona coffee is a Korean-born whipped coffee drink traditionally made by vigorously whisking instant coffee with sugar and boiling water until it transforms into what many describe as a coffee cloud. It is then served over a glass of iced milk. However, you can flip this concept on its head by making creamy peanut butter into the sweet and fluffy topping for your next iced or hot coffee drink.
To make this peanut butter cloud, you'll need two tablespoons of sweet, creamy peanut butter like Reese's, a teaspoon of sugar, and half a cup of heavy cream. As it's an even more decadent trio than the original recipe, whipped peanut butter milk comes together just as easily. Simply add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and whisk it with this KitchenAid metal whisk or an electric mixer if you want to save the elbow grease. It'll form the same fluffy, mousse-like consistency that has made whipped drinks from coffee to matcha quite popular. Whipped peanut butter will also create a sweet, nutty filter that'll infuse your coffee with every sip.
Whipped peanut butter and coffee combinations
Whipped peanut butter will elevate any type of coffee drink you have in mind. It'll melt into hot beverages, making them sweet and creamy with hints of nuttiness. It's the perfect pairing for espresso drinks, from a double shot to an Americano. Since peanut butter and chocolate are a beloved duo, you could top a chocolate mocha with whipped peanut butter and a sprinkling of shaved chocolate or these chocolate sprinkles. You could even reverse the role of whipped peanut butter by making it an ice cream swap in a traditional affogato recipe; spoon a hearty dollop of whipped peanut butter into a glass cup followed by an espresso shot pour.
Whipped peanut butter is the ultimate topping for a strong cold brew coffee or a sweet, icy frappe. Vanilla, caramel, maple, and brown sugar will all pair well with peanut butter, and these flavors are often made into simple syrups you can purchase and squeeze into an iced coffee or frappe. Top coffee-flavored ice cream with whipped peanut butter for a caffeinated dessert. Peanut butter and oats are a complementary couple, so you can also make a vegan whipped peanut butter with oat milk instead of cream.