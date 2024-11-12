The Fluffy, Creamy Peanut Butter Upgrade Your Coffee Drinks Are Missing

Coffee and peanut butter is the little-known match made in flavor heaven. The ultra-rich nuttiness of peanut butter is the perfect complement to the robustness and complexity of coffee. If you're wondering how to make this elite combination work, the answer lies in the newly viral dalgona coffee.

Advertisement

Dalgona coffee is a Korean-born whipped coffee drink traditionally made by vigorously whisking instant coffee with sugar and boiling water until it transforms into what many describe as a coffee cloud. It is then served over a glass of iced milk. However, you can flip this concept on its head by making creamy peanut butter into the sweet and fluffy topping for your next iced or hot coffee drink.

To make this peanut butter cloud, you'll need two tablespoons of sweet, creamy peanut butter like Reese's, a teaspoon of sugar, and half a cup of heavy cream. As it's an even more decadent trio than the original recipe, whipped peanut butter milk comes together just as easily. Simply add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and whisk it with this KitchenAid metal whisk or an electric mixer if you want to save the elbow grease. It'll form the same fluffy, mousse-like consistency that has made whipped drinks from coffee to matcha quite popular. Whipped peanut butter will also create a sweet, nutty filter that'll infuse your coffee with every sip.

Advertisement