3 Major Dunkin' Fan Favorites Will Reportedly Return In Spring 2025
Seasonal coffee menus are as consistent as the seasons themselves — and while you do always know that they're coming, you're not always prepared. Fortunately, after receiving word of the customer favorite flavor returning to Starbucks this spring, there are also 3 major fan favorites reportedly returning to Dunkin's menu as well, according to an Instagram post from foodie insider @markie_devo: the chicken bacon croissant stuffers, the sweet black pepper snackin' bacon, and the one and only Dunkalatte.
Dunkin's chicken bacon croissant stuffers first graced its menu in 2020, and they became a regular go to for customers. The croissants were warm, buttery, and stuffed with your choice of two flavors: chicken, bacon, and cheese, or three cheese. To the disappointment of many, it was discontinued and replaced with a ham and cheese option. Its return to the Dunkin' menu this spring is one that has been long overdue.
The sweet black pepper snackin' bacon was exactly what it sounds like, delivering a sweet and savory combination of flavors that hasn't been found on Dunkin's bacon strips since it was replaced by the hot honey snacking bacon in 2024. Featuring eight pieces of deliciously caramelized bacon served in a sleeve, customers have missed having it as a snack to enjoy on the go. But the real shining star of the spring 2025 menu is sure to be the return of Dunkin's Dunkalatte and its included coffee milk.
What is a Dunkalatte?
Dunkin's Dunkalatte first appeared on the coffee chain's menu in the fall of 2024 along with 2 new coffee drinks and a $6 meal deal (another special that's reported to continue on into the spring). The drink is, essentially, Dunkin's take on Rhode Island's official state drink: coffee milk. Originating between the 1920s and '30s, the drink is a sweet concoction of coffee flavored syrup and milk. Dunkin' makes its Dunkalatte the same way: using its very own coffee syrup and ultra creamy milk. The only difference is that the brand combines it with rich espresso for more coffee flavor.
While the Dunkalatte does come with a couple of drawbacks (the drink can't be made with an alternative milk and is quite sweet thanks to the coffee syrup), it was one Dunkin' drink our taste testers wished would stay on the permanent menu. They weren't alone in that thinking either. Alas, its popularity was too much to keep up with, and without enough coffee milk to meet demands, Dunkin' was forced to discontinue the drink.
Comments on Dunkin's Instagram posts have been full of customers begging for them to bring it back since. And this spring, it seems that customers will be able to finally look forward to their daily Dunkalattes again. Don't forget that with its return, you also have the choice to substitute coffee milk for the usual milk or creamer in your cold brew or drip coffee for something extra sweet and creamy.