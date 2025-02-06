3 Major Dunkin' Fan Favorites Will Reportedly Return In Spring 2025

Seasonal coffee menus are as consistent as the seasons themselves — and while you do always know that they're coming, you're not always prepared. Fortunately, after receiving word of the customer favorite flavor returning to Starbucks this spring, there are also 3 major fan favorites reportedly returning to Dunkin's menu as well, according to an Instagram post from foodie insider @markie_devo: the chicken bacon croissant stuffers, the sweet black pepper snackin' bacon, and the one and only Dunkalatte.

Dunkin's chicken bacon croissant stuffers first graced its menu in 2020, and they became a regular go to for customers. The croissants were warm, buttery, and stuffed with your choice of two flavors: chicken, bacon, and cheese, or three cheese. To the disappointment of many, it was discontinued and replaced with a ham and cheese option. Its return to the Dunkin' menu this spring is one that has been long overdue.

The sweet black pepper snackin' bacon was exactly what it sounds like, delivering a sweet and savory combination of flavors that hasn't been found on Dunkin's bacon strips since it was replaced by the hot honey snacking bacon in 2024. Featuring eight pieces of deliciously caramelized bacon served in a sleeve, customers have missed having it as a snack to enjoy on the go. But the real shining star of the spring 2025 menu is sure to be the return of Dunkin's Dunkalatte and its included coffee milk.

