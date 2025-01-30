Review: Graeter's Skyline Spice Turns Cincinnati Chili Into An Ice Cream Delight
The Super Bowl is right around the corner. Fans have already started planning where their collective viewing parties will be held and who will be in attendance. Most already know what they will be wearing to cheer on their team to victory, whether it's their favorite jersey, the shirt they haven't washed all season, or the lucky socks with the hole in the toe.
Of course, just as much time is going into planning the spread that will keep everyone satiated through the hours of special commercials, the half-time show, and the excited feet-to-the-floor commentary given to the television. It's the time of year to stock up on copious amounts of chicken wings, chips, dips, finger foods, and familiar brews. But this Super Bowl has something that no other game in history has ever witnessed and may never happen again.
Recently announced by Skyline Chili and Graeter's Ice Cream is a limited-time Skyline Spice ice cream flavor that everyone can get their hands on just in time for the big game. But will this seemingly odd duo end up being the most shocking thing to happen to the Super Bowl since Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake hit the half-time stage? It's time to find out.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is Skyline Spice ice cream?
To truly understand this ice cream, you must first know about the two iconic Cincinnati brands that are involved. Graeter's Ice Cream is well-known and much beloved by locals. With a special French pot process, this painstakingly made ice cream is created in 2.5-gallon batches, staying true to the 150-year-old family process. The laborious practice allows for a creamy, dense ice cream that is handled with such care that it is even hand-packed into pints.
Skyline Chili has been around since 1949 and is an iconic eatery specializing in what is known as "Cincinnati-style" chili. This style of chili is unlike any other chili in the world. With roots reaching all the way to Greece, the chili starts with boiled ground beef. It's made to be thinner in a style more representative of Greek pasta sauce and customarily spiced with ingredients like cinnamon, clove, cumin, allspice, and nutmeg.
In addition to the preparation and spicing, Cincinnati-style chili is also renowned for being served in different "ways." A two-way is the chili served on spaghetti. A three-way adds cheese. The four- and five-ways top the chili with beans or onions before adding the cheese. And if that isn't enough, it is also popularly served over a hot dog, which can be enjoyed in many of the same ways.
With Graeter's and Skyline being local icons, they have reportedly wanted to team up for a collaboration since 2022. Well, on January 27 of this year, that creation came into being. The duo released a small-batch ice cream celebrating the core flavors of Cincinnati-style chili under the name "Skyline Spice."
Price and availability
The Skyline Spice ice cream flavor is available by the scoop at participating Graeter's scoop shops and Skyline restaurants in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Louisville for around $5.70 per plain scoop in a cup. The same restaurants, shops, and select area Kroger stores will also have them available by the pint for around $6.99.
If you are not located near one of these Ohio, Indiana, or Kentucky locations, don't worry; you can have Skyline Spice delivered straight to your door by visiting either business's website. Choosing between a 6-pint cooler or a 12-pint cooler starts at $84.95, shipping not included. And if you're in a real hurry, you can get your ice cream overnighted, which you might want to think about if you want to try the Skyline Spice. Only a limited number of pints were made, the word is it's going fast, and once it's gone, it may not be back.
Taste test
I am one of the lucky people who is close to both Skyline and Graeter's locations and have enjoyed them both over the years. However, when I first heard about the collaboration, I was more than a bit puzzled. In my mind, I could not fathom how these two brands could successfully come together. Honestly, I was quite afraid of what I might be getting myself into by offering to give this creation a taste test. My hesitation grew even further when I realized that the iconic oyster crackers served with every Skyline chili would also be found in the ice cream.
Just upon opening the pint, the crackers were visible, along with a rich blend of spices dispersed throughout a creamy base. When I went to get a scoop, I heard the audible crunch of crispy crackers, which took me off guard as I assumed they would be soggy being immersed in ice cream. And then it was time for the taste.
The first bite jolted me, shocking my senses in all of the most pleasing ways! The ice cream was rich and milky. The cold-weather seasonings of nutmeg, allspice, clove, and cinnamon flourished across my tongue, savory and sweet. The oyster cracker crunch offered a delightful texture and a flavor that was both salty and buttery, cleansing and awakening the palate at the same time. Yes, it did have the quintessential flavors of the Cincinnati chili; I recognized it immediately. But the delivery held a whole new platform that encompassed all of the wonderful aromas and tastes the fall and winter seasons have to offer.
Even with so many flavors bounding throughout the decadent ice cream, it is expertly well-balanced and subdued to the perfect level. Bite after bite — and yes, there were many — I just could not believe what I was tasting versus what I had expected. Skyline Spice is delicious. I will never again be excited at the release of the chilly weather pumpkin spice latte that is eagerly awaited by thousands every year. No, I will be wanting this to warm my senses.
Final thoughts
Graeter's and Skyline have created something truly inspired and undeniably incredible in Skyline Spice. I would go so far as saying this is the best ice cream I have ever had the pleasure of tasting. And while you could definitely wow all guests at your Super Bowl party if this is among your treats, I personally would not dare share this limited-time offering. While each pint says it is three servings, I would unashamedly eat every last morsel in one sitting by myself and relish every moment.
Get this while the getting is still possible. Whether you need to start calling local locations right now or order it online to be shipped, it is totally worth it. When I requested a sample of this ice cream to taste, I didn't know what I was going to do with the three pints that showed up at my door. But now I do. I will be eating them all!