Review: Graeter's Skyline Spice Turns Cincinnati Chili Into An Ice Cream Delight

The Super Bowl is right around the corner. Fans have already started planning where their collective viewing parties will be held and who will be in attendance. Most already know what they will be wearing to cheer on their team to victory, whether it's their favorite jersey, the shirt they haven't washed all season, or the lucky socks with the hole in the toe.

Of course, just as much time is going into planning the spread that will keep everyone satiated through the hours of special commercials, the half-time show, and the excited feet-to-the-floor commentary given to the television. It's the time of year to stock up on copious amounts of chicken wings, chips, dips, finger foods, and familiar brews. But this Super Bowl has something that no other game in history has ever witnessed and may never happen again.

Recently announced by Skyline Chili and Graeter's Ice Cream is a limited-time Skyline Spice ice cream flavor that everyone can get their hands on just in time for the big game. But will this seemingly odd duo end up being the most shocking thing to happen to the Super Bowl since Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake hit the half-time stage? It's time to find out.

