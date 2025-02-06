The Ingredient Ratio To Remember For A Crowd-Pleasing Crawfish Boil

One of the most playful aspects of a crawfish boil (aside from ripping n' slurping high-quality crawfish) is its potential for customization. As far as proportions go, we would never tell a cook the "right" amount of garlic, onion, lemon, bay leaves, and seasoning to use. However, when it comes to the base ingredients of a crawfish boil — red potatoes, corn cob segments, spicy Andouille sausage, and succulent crawfish — nailing a balanced ratio can make or break your boil.

The tip comes from Chef Johnnie Gale (@chefjohnnieg on Instagram) of Ocean Select Seafood and corporate chef of Guidry's Catfish based in Louisiana. "A sack of crawfish typically will weigh 35 to 40 pounds," Gale explains in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "Plan for 3 to 5 pounds of boiled crawfish per person, 2 small potatoes, 1 small ear of corn, and ½ link of sausage per person." "But wait," timid eaters might interject. "I can't put away 5 pounds of crawfish by myself!" Don't trip.

Like cracking a walnut or freeing a peanut from its shell, a fair amount of hands-on work goes into liberating every chunk of crawdad meat from its exoskeleton. Guests may also be using our trick for choosing the best crawfish at a boil to single out the best specimens. In other words, 5 pounds of crawfish does not equate to 5 pounds of actual meat. Also, as when hosting any kind of dinner party, better safe than sorry on the portion sizes; leftovers are always preferable to still-hungry guests.

