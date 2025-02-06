The Ingredient Ratio To Remember For A Crowd-Pleasing Crawfish Boil
One of the most playful aspects of a crawfish boil (aside from ripping n' slurping high-quality crawfish) is its potential for customization. As far as proportions go, we would never tell a cook the "right" amount of garlic, onion, lemon, bay leaves, and seasoning to use. However, when it comes to the base ingredients of a crawfish boil — red potatoes, corn cob segments, spicy Andouille sausage, and succulent crawfish — nailing a balanced ratio can make or break your boil.
The tip comes from Chef Johnnie Gale (@chefjohnnieg on Instagram) of Ocean Select Seafood and corporate chef of Guidry's Catfish based in Louisiana. "A sack of crawfish typically will weigh 35 to 40 pounds," Gale explains in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "Plan for 3 to 5 pounds of boiled crawfish per person, 2 small potatoes, 1 small ear of corn, and ½ link of sausage per person." "But wait," timid eaters might interject. "I can't put away 5 pounds of crawfish by myself!" Don't trip.
Like cracking a walnut or freeing a peanut from its shell, a fair amount of hands-on work goes into liberating every chunk of crawdad meat from its exoskeleton. Guests may also be using our trick for choosing the best crawfish at a boil to single out the best specimens. In other words, 5 pounds of crawfish does not equate to 5 pounds of actual meat. Also, as when hosting any kind of dinner party, better safe than sorry on the portion sizes; leftovers are always preferable to still-hungry guests.
Ratios help make a seafood feast fit for a crowd
Crawfish boils are by definition a social gathering. After all, the name "crawfish boil" is both the party and the meal eaten there. Tossing myriad flavorful ingredients into a single large pot, cooking 'em together, and dumping the whole thing out across a paper-lined table is an event tailor-made like a scrap quilt for feeding a crowd. This meal-centric event is a big part of Louisiana's seafood-forward culinary tradition, and when hosting a crawfish boil, a balanced ratio of elements is a surefire way to please the crowd.
Regarding taste, the bright sweetness of those fresh crawfish is deepened by rich, meaty Andouille sausage. On a functional note, the red potatoes impart a subtle starchiness into the water as they cook down, bulking up the entire boil alongside the corn. If you like a spicier bite, don't throw off the ingredient proportions by adding more Andouille sausage into the mix — add more seasonings instead. Pre-made seafood boil spice blends typically include chili powder, red pepper, and garlic, and a few extra shakes can go a long way for bolder flavor. Try this Zatarain's Crawfish, Shrimp, and Crab Boil seasoning mix if you don't want to make your own blend.
Nailing the right ratios also applies to your equipment. Your pot should provide 2 quarts of capacity per pound of crawfish. For example, if you're cooking 20 pounds of crawfish (enough to serve four to six guests), use a 40-quart pot or larger. After that, all that's left to do is eat. And for the uninitiated, we have a few tips for properly chowing down on crawfish, by the way.