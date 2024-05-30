The Trick To Choosing The Best Crawfish At A Seafood Boil

If you want to host your own crawfish boil, you can find pre-cooked and frozen crawfish, or buy live ones. The advantage of frozen seafood is that you don't have to handle the live critters and the shipping or shopping is less complicated. But because they're already cooked, it's not as easy to get a deeply flavored seafood boil without overcooking the tender meat. Cook some andouille sausages, garlic, onions, corn, and potatoes in a pot of boiling water with cajun seasoning and salt. When the corn is ready, add the frozen crawfish and cook for another two minutes.

If you find a source for live crawfish in season, select the biggest ones so guests can get more meat. Cook the veggies and sides separately in water with the same boil seasoning. Make sure you keep the crawfish alive by storing them on ice in a bit of water until you're ready to start cooking. To get started, rinse them well and bring a pot of seasoned water to a boil. Check that each crawfish is still alive by picking them up one-by-one. If their legs and tail are sagging, they're dead and won't be fresh when cooked.

Add the crawfish and a stick of butter, cover the pot, and let them boil for around three to five minutes. When they're done, use ice to cool them down again, add more seasoning, and leave the crawfish for 15 minutes. Strain them out and put them on the table with the rest of your boil — it's time to eat!