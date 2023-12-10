13 Best Seafood Restaurants In Louisiana
Teeming with fertile waters, ranging from bountiful rivers to the lively Gulf of Mexico and verdant wetlands, Louisiana's seafood is intricately woven into its cultural identity. The state boasts a complex blending of cultures since Europeans settled it in the late 1600s. In the 18th century, Louisiana was home to people of Native American, French, Canadian, Spanish, Latin American, German, and African descent, with no one culture dominating the region. This diverse mix of cultures gave way to one of the most unique cuisines in the world — the backbone of that cuisine consisting of one essential element: seafood.
Louisiana's Cajun and Creole cuisine relies heavily on the state's aquatic bounty. Gumbo, jambalaya, and delicious étouffée – three of the state's most iconic dishes — all require fresh-caught fish and shellfish. The abundance of fish in this region is why Louisiana is home to some of the most revered seafood-slinging establishments in the country. Given the copious amount of restaurants across the state, selecting the perfect one to showcase Louisiana's exceptional cuisine can be daunting, so we've compiled a list of the best in Louisiana seafood. Drawing from personal experience and a genuine love for the Gulf Coast region, coupled with online customer reviews and anecdotes, this compilation highlights essential restaurants to explore throughout this gastronomic treasure trove of a state.
Parrain's Seafood Restaurant
Parrain's Seafood, established in 2001, has been a Baton Rouge staple for decades. The restaurant boasts the freshest and highest quality seafood in the heart of Louisiana's capital city — a hard sell in an area swarming with esteemed seafood establishments. With an unassuming exterior and simple nautical decor inside, Parrain's doesn't look like much, but it delivers on its bold claim of being the best of the best by serving some of the best seafood in Baton Rouge.
On its regular menu, Parrain's offers a plethora of seafood specialties, including seafood au gratin, catfish perdu, and black and bleu tuna. Start with a cup of crab and corn bisque and its famous chargrilled oysters (make sure to try them in every style), then pick one of its most legendary dishes for your main meal, like the catfish Atchafalaya. This renowned dish is made of fried catfish smothered in creamy crawfish étouffée, encompassing all of the flavors of the bayou in one legendary meal. Now, once you've conquered your appetizers and main course, embark on a sweet adventure with a slice of Parrain's beloved white chocolate bread pudding for an epic conclusion to a quintessential taste of Baton Rouge. Parrain's is open daily for lunch and dinner.
(225) 381-9922
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
Spahr's Seafood
Bow down to the royal reign of catfish at Spahr's, where a single taste of its tender, flaky catfish chips will confirm the truth behind the bold slogan: "Catfish is King!" Spahr's has made a name for itself over the years by utilizing the abundant wealth of fish and shellfish from the bayou that it overlooks. After establishing itself as a landmark in Des Allemands, a small town on the outskirts of New Orleans, in 1968, Spahr's expanded to include three locations around Louisiana. Each restaurant location has its own unique appeal to match that of the town where it resides.
Enjoy your catfish entrée with a side of Spahr's notorious seafood gumbo and a bloody Mary to accompany the savory flavors of the meal. We recommend tackling Bill's Seafood Platter for a taste of the variety of what the bayou has to offer, including crawfish, soft-shell crab, and shrimp, all fried to crispy, golden perfection. Immerse yourself in the true essence of Louisiana's renowned wetlands as the authentic flavors envelop you, all while you enjoy the picturesque view from the snug confines of the restaurant. Sparh's in Des Allemands opens every day at 9 a.m. for the early bird crowd, serving lunch and dinner.
Multiple locations
Pêche Seafood Grille
Over the last decade, Pêche has established itself as one of the best in the country's culinary capital — New Orleans. The restaurant holds two James Beard awards, for Best Chef in the South and Best New Restaurant in America, and is deservedly considered one of the best seafood restaurants in America. The establishment's ambiance is minimalist and classy, with a touch of cozy elegance. Its limited menu reflects its charm and rustic simplicity.
While the menu at Pêche may not be extensive, you'll still grapple with the delightful challenge of choosing from its enticing options. We recommend starting your meal off with the smoked tuna dip and crispy broccoli with pimento aioli. After enjoying your fresh seafood dip and veggies, try the baked drum with coconut greens and sticky rice or the jumbo shrimp with broccoli, purple rice, and arugula. Or, for a little taste of everything, craft a meal consisting of various small plates, from fried oysters to fish sticks to catfish with pickled greens. But don't forget to include Pêche's famous whole grilled fish to share with your table. Pêche is open every day for lunch and dinner.
(504) 522-1744
800 Magazine Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
Kingfish
With executive chef Greg Sonnier, a nominee for the James Beard Award, at the helm, Kingfish distinguishes itself in the bustling seafood scene of the French Quarter thanks to his unparalleled culinary style. Despite being overshadowed by more famous eateries, it shouldn't be overlooked.
Kingfish holds a captivating historical tie to former Louisiana Governor Huey P. Long, whose nickname serves as the restaurant's namesake. The establishment features vintage decor that pays tribute to the political figure, showcasing an array of 1930s memorabilia. With an expansive wrap-around bar and staff adorned in Depression-era attire, Kingfish exudes the ambiance of an upscale speakeasy.
The menu showcases an array of dishes, from classics like jambalaya to more innovative concoctions. Kingfish is particularly popular for its stellar New Orleans brunch menu, which features mouth-watering Louisiana favorites like crawfish beignets and crabcakes, as well as more playful breakfast entrées like the popular blue crab omelet and crème brûlée French toast. Enjoy your meal, and perhaps a handcrafted cocktail, on the restaurant's balcony overlooking the vibrant streets and feel the comfortable yet exciting aura of The Big Easy. Kingfish is open every day for brunch, lunch, and dinner, with happy hour Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
(504) 598-5005
337 Chartres Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
Trapp's
Named after the famed Louisiana hot sauce Trappey's, the eatery boasts a history dating back to 1898, when the sauce was first developed. Bernard Trappey and his 11 sons crafted a spicy sauce that they knew would make waves across the Louisiana landscape, and thus the sauce and the subsequent eatery were born. Trappey's would go on to become a household name in Louisiana's culinary history, and the restaurant would quickly follow suit.
Start your meal with crawfish queso — a creamy, decadent dip that will get your appetite geared up and ready for action. Then try one of the eatery's acclaimed potato-based delights, affectionately dubbed "spuds." Each potato serves as a canvas for your choice of beloved Cajun flavors. Try the étouffée spud — a substantial potato overflowing with meticulously prepared crawfish étouffée and succulent crawfish tails. Or, savor the nacho seafood spud for a playful seafood twist on a classic snack, a fusion of Gulf Coast shellfish combined with traditional nacho toppings.
The crawfish, catfish, or shrimp po'boys are enticing alternatives for those who aren't potato fans. These sandwiches burst with fried or grilled fish, nestled in a warm, toasty French baguette, and dressed with your preferred toppings. Enjoy your meal on Trapp's inviting patio, complete with iconic views and live music. Trapp's is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday and closes on Sunday and Monday.
(318) 855-6428
113 S Riverfront Street, West Monroe, Louisiana 71291
Seafood Palace
If you're in search of a cozy, casual spot offering classic Southern dishes with fast and welcoming service, Seafood Palace is a must-try destination. Tucked away in the charming town of Lake Charles, this eatery has gained a reputation for turning local seafood enthusiasts into regulars. The spacious and inviting dining area caters well to large parties, making it an ideal choice for enjoying the game with friends and indulging in a hearty, family-style meal.
Savor the specialty boiled seafood at Seafood Palace, offering a selection of shrimp, crawfish, and snow crabs — all showcasing fresh, flaky meat available year-round. The expertly prepared boiled shellfish is infused with a perfect blend of savory and aromatic flavors, complemented by a touch of heat. Additionally, Seafood Palace presents an array of maritime favorites, including shrimp and fish tacos, po'boys, and generous servings of grilled fish or shrimp. Seafood Palace is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and closes on Sunday.
(337) 433-9293
2218 Enterprise Blvd, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601
Peck's Seafood Restaurant
It is not easy to turn a seafood market into a successful full-scale restaurant, but that is exactly what husband and wife team Matt and Michelle Pecoraro did in 2004. According to the couple, they owe much of their success to their promise to only serve the absolute freshest, local ingredients. The people of Louisiana know the difference between good food and great food, so the pressure was clearly on Peck's to deliver.
Even if you are not into seafood, Peck's Seafood Restaurant has dishes like gator puppies (breaded and fried alligator meat served with a creamy homemade remoulade), duck empanadas with pepper jack cheese, and a half-pound burger called the black & gold topped with roast beef debris. Peck's opens Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner and only for lunch on Sundays.
(985) 781-7272
2315 Gause Blvd East, Slidell, Louisiana 70461
Yakuza House
No seafood establishment compilation would be complete without an exceptional sushi option, and Yakuza House, situated in Metairie, stands out as the premier choice in the Bayou State. Whether you prefer the interactive experience of the sushi bar with its skilled chefs or the homey ambiance of a booth, Yakuza House caters to your dining style. The restaurant provides the flexibility to order a la carte or indulge in a delightful Omakase experience. Priced at approximately $200 per person, the Omakase includes soup, an appetizer, and several small plate specials, immersing diners in the delightful realm of nigiri-based Omakase after a tantalizing prelude.
Yakuza House offers nigiri choices such as otoro, sake toro, and uni paired with quail egg, each meticulously dressed to enhance the unique umami essence of the accompanying fish. Explore the menu and experience the freshness of unconventional handrolls, each with its own delicate balance of flavors. Yakuza House is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner, closing from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It's closed on Sunday and Monday.
(504) 345-2031
2740 Severn Ave, Metairie, Louisiana 70002
Mansurs on the Boulevard
For that ideal venue to impress a date with a cozy, intimate setting and a stellar artisanal meal, look no further than Mansurs on the Boulevard. Settle in and soak up the warm, rustic atmosphere paired with the timeless charm of Southern hospitality. With a live pianist and private, comfortable tables, you'll be whisked away to your happy place before you've even ordered an aperitif.
Start your evening off with one of Mansurs' delectable appetizer options, including the famous chargrilled oysters. If oysters aren't your style, the Acadina egg rolls are sure to satisfy. Brimming with duck and shrimp and served with a cherry sweet and sour sauce, these egg rolls are worlds beyond Chinese takeout. For your main course, you have to indulge in the dish that put Mansurs on the map: cedar-roasted redfish. Mansurs on the Boulevard is open Tuesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner and dinner only on Monday.
(225) 923-3366
5720 Corporate Blvd STE A, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
Rizzuto's Ristorante & Chop House
When the iconic New Orleans restaurant Tony Angello's Ristorante closed down, there was a lot of pressure on whoever stepped foot into that location to launch a new culinary venture. Brothers Jack and Phil Rizzuto took the reins and opened up Rizzuto's Ristorante and Chophouse, and their approach was to serve food that was just as tasty as the previous establishment. But if you're worried at all about a lack of delicious menu options, don't be. There's plenty to pique your appetite's excitement.
Rizzuto's made a name for itself by dishing out Italian classics seafood-style, like the seafood manicotti or the oyster Rizzuto. But our favorite menu item at Rizzuto's is a simple shellfish staple – the jumbo lump crab cake. This delicate and flaky tuft of crustacean only contains 4% seasoning and 96% pure succulent crab meat and is considered one of the best in the state. Entrées like the veal Rizzuto (which includes a crab cake), oyster bordelaise, and seafood lasagna — a towering mixture of shrimp, crawfish, crab, and ricotta all doused in a seafood cream sauce — are all just begging to be devoured. Plus, you can wash all of these dishes down with a plethora of bougie cocktails and top-tier beers. Rizzuto's is closed on Mondays but open every other weekday for lunch and dinner and only for dinner on the weekends.
(504) 300-1804
6262 Fleur De Lis Dr, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124
Pat's of Henderson
Many times, when a restaurant is destroyed by a hurricane, it remains closed forever, and all the loyal patrons who enjoy the cuisine are forced to find somewhere else to call their own. However, when a restaurant has the willpower that Pat's of Henderson's owner Nicholas Perioux does, those patrons are in luck. When Pat's was ruined in 2020 due to a storm, people thought it was the end. But Pat's eventually came back better than ever to once again sling top-notch Cajun cuisine and cement itself as a Louisiana staple.
Dishes like Pat's bayou platter (a huge spread that includes stuffed mushrooms, bite-sized catfish, boudin bites, and fried shrimp), shrimp and okra gumbo, stuffed red snapper (a local favorite voted "best seafood in southwest Louisiana"), and various étouffée options let you know this place means business when it comes to authentic Cajun eating. Pat's of Henderson's is open for lunch and dinner every day besides Sunday.
(337) 439-6618
1500 Siebarth Dr., Lake Charles, Louisiana 70615
Mommie Jo's
Complete with unspoiled views of Louisiana's Bayou Lafourche, Mommie Jo's is the place to be for southern food made the right way — just like your mom used to. Locals of Cut-Off, Louisiana, stop by Mommie Jo's for a quick bite that whisks them away to childhood. This unassuming establishment can't be beat with a homey, laid-back atmosphere and all the essentials for proper Cajun dining to boot. Mommie Jo's has no frills, glam, or nonsense — just simple, old-fashioned Southern cooking.
To kick off your meal, you can't go wrong with the crab-stuffed jalapeños. Pair them with a warm, golden-brown pistolette, and thank us later. When it comes to the main course, savor any of Mommie Jo's delightful fresh fish options like the red snapper platter or the fried oyster platter served with a side of gumbo and fries. You'll be stuffed and satisfied until it's time for your next visit to Mommie Jo's. Bring the kids, because this casual and comfy spot has a little something for everyone in the family. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Friday and Sunday for lunch and dinner, closing between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It opens for dinner only on Saturday and is closed on Monday.
(985) 632-5050
15617 W Main St., Cut Off, Louisiana 70345
Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant
Middendorf's has been cranking out the classics since 1934, and its longstanding success is well deserved. After the stock market crash of 1929, Louis Middendorf and his wife Josie opened a cafe in the tiny fishing village of Manchac with the help of a $500 loan. With Louis tending the bar and Josie cooking everything in the cafe with recipes she developed from scratch, the happy couple was kept incredibly busy, but they were thriving. Josie's original recipe for thin-fried catfish is what put the cafe on the map and eventually led to the development of a full-scale restaurant.
It would be a crime to visit Middendorf's and not order a platter of the famous thin-fried catfish. Delicate and flaky with just the right amount of crisp and seasoned to perfection, this catfish is arguably the best in Louisiana. Enjoy your catfish with spicy new potatoes cooked the Cajun way — in a seafood boil. The flavors of the bayou envelope the tender potatoes, and you'll wonder why you haven't always been infusing your spuds with the fruits of the sea. Enjoy your meal on Middendorf's beautiful deck while watching the sun set beyond the water, immersing yourself in the mesmerizing sights and flavors of Louisiana. Middendorf's in Manchac is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner and closed on Monday and Tuesday.
(985) 386-6666
30160 US-51, Akers, Louisiana 70421
