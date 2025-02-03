Give Your Scallops The Perfect Sear With This Pan And Oil Combo

We already know that searing is the absolute best method for cooking scallops, but it can be a daunting task if you are new to this succulent seafood. Before you embark on your bivalve adventure, you should know what to look for when buying the best quality scallops — and what items to cook them in. We spoke with chef Russell Kook of The Bellevue Chicago, who provided us with important intel on the best pans and oils to use when searing these delicious mollusks. When it comes to choosing the right pan for searing scallops, chef Kook notes that, "[Stainless] steel or cast iron pans are ideal because they retain heat evenly and help you achieve a perfect sear." The chef loves working with cast iron skillets specifically because they "can handle high heat and caramelize the scallops beautifully."

The pan should be hot enough to create a nice, deeply browned crust on the scallops. Additionally, using cast iron or stainless steel ensures that they will release themselves from the pan once seared and ready to be flipped. "I avoid non-stick pans because they don't allow for the same level of browning and can sometimes leave scallops looking pale," Kook explains further. This is especially important, as no one wants a sad, pale scallop. Indeed, the contrast between a golden, seared crust and the buttery, tender center of a scallop is part of what makes eating them so lovely.