Give Your Scallops The Perfect Sear With This Pan And Oil Combo
We already know that searing is the absolute best method for cooking scallops, but it can be a daunting task if you are new to this succulent seafood. Before you embark on your bivalve adventure, you should know what to look for when buying the best quality scallops — and what items to cook them in. We spoke with chef Russell Kook of The Bellevue Chicago, who provided us with important intel on the best pans and oils to use when searing these delicious mollusks. When it comes to choosing the right pan for searing scallops, chef Kook notes that, "[Stainless] steel or cast iron pans are ideal because they retain heat evenly and help you achieve a perfect sear." The chef loves working with cast iron skillets specifically because they "can handle high heat and caramelize the scallops beautifully."
The pan should be hot enough to create a nice, deeply browned crust on the scallops. Additionally, using cast iron or stainless steel ensures that they will release themselves from the pan once seared and ready to be flipped. "I avoid non-stick pans because they don't allow for the same level of browning and can sometimes leave scallops looking pale," Kook explains further. This is especially important, as no one wants a sad, pale scallop. Indeed, the contrast between a golden, seared crust and the buttery, tender center of a scallop is part of what makes eating them so lovely.
Use a neutral-flavored oil with a high smoke point
In terms of the best oil to use when cooking scallops, Chef Kook reaches for grapeseed oil "because of its high smoke point." A smoke point is the temperature at which any given oil or fat becomes too hot and begins to emit smoke. This can lead to food that tastes burnt, bitter, or acrid when cooked in an oil heated past its smoke point. Since grapeseed oil has a smoke point of 420 degrees Fahrenheit, it is both safe and ideal for high heat cooking. Another unique neutral oil with a high smoke point is safflower oil, which works just as well for searing.
When using grapeseed oil, "you can cook scallops at high heat to achieve a golden-brown crust without the oil burning or imparting a bitter flavor," says Kook. "Plus, its neutral taste lets the scallops and other ingredients shine." When cooking with such a high heat, it is important to work quickly so that the scallops don't become rubbery. If you plan to baste the scallops in butter and herbs, turn down the heat once they have achieved a nice crust before adding the butter and aromatics to baste so they don't burn. Before you crank up the heat, check out our top tips from chefs to avoid overcooking scallops. If you are still struggling with the searing process, don't fear; the reason your scallops aren't browning is an easy fix.