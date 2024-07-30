Chefs Share Their Top Tips To Avoid Overcooking Scallops

With scallop season lasting from July until September, we're using the short window to try out all the best scallop recipes we possibly can. The sea creatures are a little pricey, so it's certainly best to get your moneys' worth by cooking every scallop to perfection. The easiest way to throw money down the drain is by overcooking them, but we spoke to a few chefs for their best tips on preventing that.

Scallops are delicate, so a minute too long in the pan and they can easily go from seared scallops to scorched ones. Even if they look okay from the outside, one bite of a rubbery, chewy scallop will tell you that they're overcooked. Across the board, chefs recommend high heat as the key to perfectly cooked scallops. "Use a nice quality pan, get it hot PRIOR to adding the scallops, and use plenty of oil when searing," recommends Chef Jeffrey McInnis, a contestant on "Top Chef" with three James Beard nominations who's also the chef at both Root & Bone Miami and Stiltsville Fish Bar.

The longer scallops sit in the heat, the more they're at risk for overcooking, which is why McInnis stresses to be quick with them. Executive Chef Kory Foltz of Sunseeker Resort echoes McInnis' recommendation for pre-heating the pan. "This helps achieve a good sear and cooks them quickly," he explains. It also improves the scallops' texture. "High heat creates a nice crust while keeping the inside tender."