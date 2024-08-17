The Reason Your Scallops Aren't Browning Is An Easy Fix

There are so many common mistakes to avoid when cooking scallops, but starting with wet scallops might be the biggest offender. Scallops benefit from the same process as salting vegetables that contain a lot of moisture before cooking. Remove them from the refrigerator and line a plate or a small sheet tray with paper towels. Take the scallops out of their packaging, making sure their tough abductor muscles have been removed, and place each of them on the paper towel-lined tray without overlapping.

Pat the scallops dry with another paper towel, then sprinkle them all over with salt. The salt not only seasons the scallops for more depth of flavor, but will also draw the excess moisture out of them, especially from the surface, which is exactly what you need to achieve a perfectly brown crust. From here, return the uncovered scallops to the refrigerator and let them sit for at least 10 minutes, or even overnight.

When you're ready to cook the scallops, remove them from the refrigerator and pat the scallops all over again with a paper towel to absorb as much moisture as possible. From there, you can confidently move on to cooking them, knowing that you've set yourself up for success with the driest scallops possible. Try out this simple but effective method the next time you make one of our best scallop recipes for seafood lovers.