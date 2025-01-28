12 Best Mediterranean Restaurants In The US
Mediterranean food is typically fresh, healthy, and downright delicious. Although it's considered a cuisine in and of itself, it actually covers a wide range of culinary traditions from a variety of countries. One of the most popular cuisines seen throughout the United States is Greek food, however Mediterranean cuisine also includes dishes from Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Italy, Syria, and more. With so many types of food to explore, we were eager to find the best Mediterranean restaurants in the United States.
Our list includes restaurants that represent many different cuisines under the Mediterranean umbrella. In choosing these restaurants, I included several I've visited myself, as I can attest to how truly phenomenal they were. I also included restaurants that were allotted 4.5 stars or above on Google, averaged from thousands of reviews. Lastly, I focused on establishments that are authentically Mediterranean — meaning they are owned or operated by people who actually come from, or studied in, the countries their food is representing. And with that, I give you the 12 best Mediterranean restaurants in the United States.
Aliada Restaurant in New York
Aliada Restaurant is located in Astoria, Queens, a neighborhood that is home to many Greek American residents. This restaurant specifically serves Greek and Cypriot cuisine, and the space — decorated with greenery, white flowers, and light colored wood — is very reminiscent of the streets of Cyprus. My brother-in-law, who was born and raised in Cyprus, felt like he was right in his element, almost as if we had been transported from NYC straight to the Mediterranean. As he spoke with the waiters and owners in Greek upon arrival, we knew we were in for a great experience.
One tradition in Cyprus is to order many small dishes for the table that everyone shares, called mezedes. We started with an order of meat meze, which came with endless amounts of food, both hot and cold. Hummus, cheeses, meat skewers, pita, and more were enjoyed as we all passed the plates around. As my brother-in-law led us through the meal, we also ordered bigger plates to share, like the char-grilled octopus and baby lamb chops.
Everything was flavorful, cooked perfectly, and served in a beautiful way. Customers also rave about this restaurant on Google, with many people commenting on how fresh and tasty every single item on the menu is, giving it a 4.5 star rating on average.
Oleana Restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts
If you ever make your way to Boston, Massachusetts, or take a trip to see Harvard University, you'll want to spend some time in the quaint town of Cambridge, which has many great restaurants and bars. Here, you'll find Oleana Restaurant, a beautiful establishment that serves Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine. The executive chef and owner, Ana Sortun, studied cooking in Turkey. While there, she began to appreciate the use of fresh ingredients and spices that people used in their dishes. She was inspired to open her own Mediterranean restaurant in the U.S. that featured these Eastern culinary influences.
The menu features a large selection of vegetable meze, which are small sharing plates. If you aren't familiar with Turkish cuisine, many of these dishes may seem absolutely unique to you. One delicious example is fatteh, a flatbread covered in carmelized onion, cauliflower, crispy mushrooms, pine nuts, and yogurt.
There are many options for fresh seafood, meat dishes, and desserts you can only get at a restaurant like this. With close to 1,000 reviews and 4.7 stars on Google, Oleana is a huge hit in the Cambridge area. Many guests have commented on the experience of getting to try such a wide variety of dishes with the small sharing plates, and how every aspect of the meal from beginning to end is outstanding.
AVA MediterrAegean in Winter Park, Florida
While on a trip to central Florida, you will definitely want to add Ava MediterrAegean to your itinerary. This restaurant is located in Winter Park, Florida, which is right outside Orlando. AVA MediterrAegean focuses on both traditional and modern Greek cuisine, and isn't your average restaurant. The design of the location is incredibly intentional, with decor and cuisine that is meant to "awaken the senses", according to the restaurant's website. There are tables that have comfortable and chic couches, bright pink flowers strewn on the ceiling, and greenery that livens the space.
What stood out to us about this restaurant is that is has over 7,600 reviews on Google, and scores nearly a perfect average of 4.8 stars. The main reason people seem to love this restaurant is not only the quality of the food, but the entire atmosphere. Many customers have noted that the waiters and staff are incredibly friendly and accommodating, making dining at AVA MediterrAegean a positive experience. To top it off, customers are equally impressed with the food, which they describe as top-notch, incredible, and high-quality.
Ammatoli in Long Beach, California
Long Beach, California, is a seaside town close to Los Angeles, and home to a popular cruise port. It has a walkable downtown that is great to spend the day in, with lots of amazing restaurants. I spent a significant amount of time in Long Beach, and one of my favorite restaurants in town was Ammatoli. The cuisine here is from the Levant region, an area that borders the eastern Mediterranean Sea and includes Jordan, Syria, Israel, and Lebanon.
I immensely enjoyed the overall energy and vibe of this restaurant. It's beautifully decorated, feeling almost like you're in someone's home. There are lightbulbs that dangle from the ceiling, tons of greenery, ornately designed accent furniture, and more. The menu is extensive and covers a large variety of cravings you might have.
There is the option to enjoy meze, which includes small dishes of hummus, falafel, olives, and salads. Then there are bigger plates that come with sides — including the chicken shawarma plate, which hit the spot every time. The chicken was always perfectly cooked, never chewy, and filled with spices that I don't eat everyday. Overall, the food at this restaurant was always healthy, fresh, and made me feel satisfied. Users on Google agree, giving it 4.5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.
Kenz in Houston
Heading to the South, we have Kenz, located in Houston, Texas. This is a family-owned restaurant featuring Egyptian dishes. Kenz aims to provide fresh, healthy meals to the Houston area, writing on its website that every menu item is Halal and made mostly with organic ingredients. Kenz is more of a casual, family-friendly restaurant, and is a great place to go for a big family meal or to catch up with friends.
The menu has all of the classic meals you'd expect from Egyptian cuisine, like sambusa (egg roll triangles filled with your choice of meat or vegetarian filling), lentil soup, and hummus. Everything at Kenz is very customizable, so you can get exactly what you're craving. On Google, customers gave Kenz an average rating of 4.7 stars with over 1,000 reviews. Customers love that this restaurant offers vegan and vegetarian food at an affordable price. Others appreciate the chance to get to try this Mediterranean Egyptian food in the heart of Texas. Repeat customers describe Kenz as a comfortable place to unwind and grab a delicious meal.
Lemon Mediterranean in Freehold, New Jersey
Not too far from New York City, there's a popular Mediterranean restaurant over in Freehold, New Jersey. Lemon Mediterranean serves mainly Middle Eastern cuisine, with a focus on Turkish food. It also has dishes on the menu that represent Italian, Spanish, French, Moroccan, and Greek cuisines.
Chef Ash Elmenshawy, who owns the restaurant, was born and raised in Egypt, according to the website. After years of being a lawyer, he decided to move to New York City. With the goal of making people happy, Chef Ash ditched the law book and picked up a chef hat. He frequently circulates the restaurant, greeting guests and educating them on the origins and history of the dishes he serves. Lemon Mediterranean is known for its seafood and lamb entrees — but there are many more menu options. Guests can try Sicilian rice balls, grilled octopus, falafel, Moroccan duck, and more. It's a true spread of every type of Mediterranean food that you could want.
Both OpenTable and Google have high ratings for Lemon, with customers who absolutely love the service that the restaurant offers, the delicious pita and hummus that's served before you order a single bite, and meats that are cooked to perfection.
Papa Cristo's in Los Angeles
Not only is Papa Cristo's considered to be one of the best Mediterranean restaurants in LA, but it's also one of the best in the entire country. The restaurant dates back to 1948, when it started as a Greek market. The owner, Sam Chrys, imported all kinds of food and wine directly from Greece to serve the LA community. The market still exists today, and the restaurant is now a bustling hot spot that's connected to it. Papa Cristo's is so popular, it was even featured on Jimmy Kimmel!
The restaurant menu truly offers any type of Greek dish that you could want. There are hot and cold appetizers, all of which are served with pita bread. There are also endless choices of salads, sandwiches, entree plates, and even Greek-style spaghetti. The prices are also incredibly affordable, making this a great spot that you don't have to reserve just for special occasions.
There are close to 2,000 reviews for Papa Cristos on Google with an overall 4.6 star rating. Many customers share that they are loyal to this restaurant, as it offers consistently delicious food at a great price, with large portion sizes as well. One of the most popular dishes that gets mentioned again and again is the lamb. Whether it be the rack of lamb or lamb sandwich, that seems to be the meat that you have to try at Papa Cristo's.
Sitti in Raleigh, North Carolina
Sitti is located right in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. It's an incredibly nice and upscale spot that serves Lebanese cuisine. The owner, Greg Hatem, opened the restaurant as a tribute to his grandmothers (or sittis, in Lebanese Arabic), serving Lebanese food paired with impeccable hospitality.
The menu at Sitti is extensive, and had many types of dishes I had never tasted or even heard of before. The staff was incredibly kind, explaining to me what certain dishes were, recommending their favorites, and getting a good sense of what I might enjoy. There was a great selection of meze my friends and I shared, and the stand-outs were the baba ghanouj and halloumi and citrus. Both had wonderful flavor profiles I couldn't get enough of. There are tons of entrees to choose from as well, like mixed meat kabobs, shawarma plates, and rice dishes. I felt incredibly satisfied with my meal here, and would love to go back one day.
On Google, there are close to 3,000 reviews, with a 4.4 star rating. Happy customers share the same feelings that I had about the delicious food, and many others commented on the atmosphere as well, saying how beautifully the restaurant is decorated, and how friendly the staff is.
Nicholas Restaurant in Portland, Oregon
Nicholas Restaurant has been open in Portland, Oregon since 1987. The founder, Nicholas, was born and raised in Lebanon. The restaurant opened up selling pizzas and calzones, but after gaining some loyal customers, Nicholas began introducing traditional Lebanese dishes to the menu. The restaurant uses a black oven as well as other kitchen equipment imported from Lebanon, making the food as authentic as you can possibly make it in the US. Every single thing is made from scratch, with care and love.
The restaurant's menu is extensive. For lunch, you can grab various types of bowls with chicken shawarma, lamb gyro, or kabobs. There are classic small bites like tzatziki, majadra, and spanakopita. There are even special pizzas, like a Lebanese sesame cheese pizza and the Manakish pizza.
On Google, there are more than 2,600 reviews and 4.5 stars for Nicholas Restaurant. Guests love the large portions, fair prices, and how the food is filled with delicious flavors. People also commented on how welcoming and kind the restaurant staff are, making the entire experience a positive one.
Cafe Mangal in Wellesley, Massachusetts
Cafe Mangal is a quaint restaurant located in Wellesley, Massachusetts, that serves Turkish cuisine. It's highly recommended by my brother-in-law, who says, "It was truly an authentic Middle Eastern restaurant. You feel like you've gone to an original place, it wasn't polished to feel Americanized. They even made the coffee exactly how I'm used to seeing it made back home, which was really cool."
The menu features various Turkish specialties, sandwiches, salads, and small plates. The homemade Turkish borek, a baked pastry filled with feta cheese and parsley, is a favorite of my brother-in-law's, along with the classic baklava, which he says was made perfectly. Customers on Google are also quite fond of this small Massachusetts restaurant, sharing highly rated reviews that praise the restaurant's cozy atmosphere and impeccable food.
Il Fiorista in New York
One of the best Mediterranean restaurants in New York City is Il Fiorista. It's located near the famous Madison Square Park, and is truly a beautiful spot. It serves Italian cuisine, which, although not often thought of as Mediterranean, is an important part of the food landscape. I found the ambiance of the restaurant modern, fresh, and chic. The menu offers antipasto, house-made fresh pasta, and other entrees. Many of the options are things that you expect and hope for from an Italian restaurant, but the quality of the food is above and beyond what you'd experience at many other Italian spots.
The restaurant sources most of its ingredients locally, some from the Union Square Greenmarket, which brings in different sustainable farms every week. Another interesting thing about Il Fiorista is that many items on the menu incorporate edible flowers in some way. The restaurant name actually means "the florist" in Italian, so it's quite appropriate. One popular option is the $85 chef's menu, which gets you a four-course meal. The menu changes with the seasons, so it's exciting to try at different times of the year.
Spice Road in Walt Disney World
If you've ever been to Walt Disney World in Florida, you know that many of the restaurants throughout the resorts and parks are wonderful. One of my all-time favorites is Spice Road, which is located in Epcot. My family and I make a reservation here every time we visit, and for good reason. It is a Mediterranean restaurant that features a lot of Moroccan dishes, which all feel very similar to what I experienced when eating in the actual country. There are many small plates on the menu, which are great to share with your family and friends.
My favorites are the spicy shrimp and Moroccan carrots, both of which are filled with rich flavor. One stand-out entree on the menu is the spiced lamb kefta, which is made with harissa yogurt, mint chutney, toasted pistachios, and lemon. It is such a fresh-tasting dish, and very reminiscent of the lamb dishes I actually ate while in Morocco. The ambiance of the restaurant is also incredibly enjoyable. It features ornate lamps, large windows that have a view of the Epcot World Showcase, and decor that transports you all the way across the Atlantic Ocean.
