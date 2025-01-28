12 Best Mediterranean Restaurants In The US

Aliada Restaurant is located in Astoria, Queens, a neighborhood that is home to many Greek American residents. This restaurant specifically serves Greek and Cypriot cuisine, and the space — decorated with greenery, white flowers, and light colored wood — is very reminiscent of the streets of Cyprus. My brother-in-law, who was born and raised in Cyprus, felt like he was right in his element, almost as if we had been transported from NYC straight to the Mediterranean. As he spoke with the waiters and owners in Greek upon arrival, we knew we were in for a great experience.

One tradition in Cyprus is to order many small dishes for the table that everyone shares, called mezedes. We started with an order of meat meze, which came with endless amounts of food, both hot and cold. Hummus, cheeses, meat skewers, pita, and more were enjoyed as we all passed the plates around. As my brother-in-law led us through the meal, we also ordered bigger plates to share, like the char-grilled octopus and baby lamb chops.

Everything was flavorful, cooked perfectly, and served in a beautiful way. Customers also rave about this restaurant on Google, with many people commenting on how fresh and tasty every single item on the menu is, giving it a 4.5 star rating on average.

aliadarestaurant.com

(718) 932-2240

2919 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11106