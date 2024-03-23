18 Best Mediterranean Restaurants In NYC, According To A Local

For some, Mediterranean food represents a fast track to a healthy lifestyle; for others, it's a way of life. When we think of this vibrant fare, we often think of fresh seafood from the cuisine's namesake sea, olives and olive oil, citrus fruits, and fresh-tasting herbs like oregano, basil, and rosemary. But the dishes of the Mediterranean region encompass much more than just these staple ingredients. The flavors of Greece, Italy, Turkey, Syria, Israel, Lebanon, Morocco, and more all fall under the category of this world-famous fare. Each country's epicurean culture stands out as unique among the rest, although they all share neighborly similarities.

In a melting pot like New York — where the cuisine of nearly every culture around the globe thrives and flourishes — top-tier restaurants are in no short supply, and this certainly stands true for Mediterranean food. As a lifelong New Yorker, I've enjoyed countless gastronomic escapades in the Big Apple, and Mediterranean cuisine consistently ranks among my preferred dining choices. This list shows off my favorites in the city, as well as some stand-out establishments discovered via online articles and reviews. Use this list for your next New York food quest when you're in the mood for a dish to nourish the body, spirit, and — most importantly — the taste buds.