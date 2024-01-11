Freeze And Grate Anchovies Over Dishes For A Delicious Flavor Boost

While they may be off-putting to some — especially as a pizza topping — anchovies can deliver some extra tasty zing. Offering both salty and umami notes, with a texture that melts into a dish, they're a small bite of food that goes a long way. It's no surprise why anchovies are found in everything from the classic Caesar salad dressing to tomato and caper pasta puttanesca.

However, figuring out how to integrate this jolt of ocean-derived flavor can be tricky. So, consider freezing the little fish instead of relying on old-school sauces. Simply place the anchovies alongside their oil into an easily removed mold. Then, take out and grate — a sprinkle of anchovy can elevate a broad range of dishes. Use the method with classics like pizza, pasta, and salad, or incorporate it into inventive takes, like avocado toast or morning eggs. If you're a fan of the fish's flavor, the sky's the limit, so let's explore.