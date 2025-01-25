Should You Drink That Glass Of Water You Left Out Overnight?

When thirst beckons, it must be quenched, no matter the hour. Occasionally, however, the half-empty glass of water on your countertop or nightstand goes forgotten until the next morning. In such scenarios, it's fair to wonder if the water is alright to drink after resting idle for hours. While the answer to this question is a judgment call, there are some things to consider before guzzling the tepid water or dumping it down the drain. Glasses of water are best consumed sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Yet, this has less to do with safety and more to do with quality. With the exception of infused H2O, water doesn't contain anything that spoils, nor is bacteria likely to proliferate overnight, which means that drinking leftover water won't be detrimental to your health. But it could be a detriment to your taste buds. Since water is notorious for absorbing aromas, flavor can be impacted in a major way, especially as it warms to room temperature and aromas intensify.

That said, water can also taste stale and less than enticing due to a series of chemical reactions. When a glass of water rests uncovered for hours, its composition will change somewhat. After several hours, water will absorb carbon dioxide from the air, triggering a reaction that prompts pH levels to drop and gives the liquid a sour twang. Additionally, any added chemicals in a glass of tap water, such as bitter-tasting chlorine, can also dissipate over time, further affecting flavor. In fact, leaving water out for several hours is an easy way to remove the chlorine taste from tap water.

Advertisement