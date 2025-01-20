The Fried Entree You Should Never Skip At A Golden Corral Buffet
While you'll usually see a buffet during a trip or on a special occasion (think hotel breakfast, Mother's Day brunch, or the buffet halls of Las Vegas), Golden Corral's buffet is an everyday affair: Affordable, accessible, and no reservation required — which is why it's always surprising to discover that some of their food is just so, so good. The biscuits are buttery and fluffy, the steaks are cooked to order, and the fried chicken? Well, it is so good it topped our ranking of popular Golden Corral buffet items.
The fried chicken topped our list thanks to the juicy meat, crispy and peppery crust, and piping hot temperature. In fact, it was hard to stop going back for more. At a buffet that has over 50 items available each night, wanting seconds of something is particularly high praise. And with dinner available for under $20 per person at most locations, it's also a total bargain.
The secret to amazing fried chicken
Golden Corral's Southern-style fried chicken is hand-breaded for a thick and crispy crust that surrounds a juicy interior. While the exact recipe is a closely guarded secret (aren't they all?), there are a few tips a home cook can follow to make delicious fried chicken at home.
First, brine. A buttermilk brine is traditional, adding rich flavor while the acid helps to tenderize the meat. Give your brine plenty of time — we're talking an overnight brine here — so you can add moisture to the meat, counteracting the drying that can happen when food hits the fryer.
Second, crust. Reach for self-rising flour to dredge your chicken. Why? There's baking soda and salt already mixed in, causing the crust to rise while it fries for a coating that's thick and crispy. And since the crust might just be the best part, give the people what they want. Drizzle a little bit of liquid into your dredging flour to create clumps that will stick to the chicken, adding extra crunch to the exterior.
Third, frying. If it's too hot, you'll get a burnt crust and raw chicken, and if it's too cold, everything will be pale and greasy (and take forever). The optimal oil temperature is between 300 and 325 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature is hot enough to create a golden crust, as well as cook the meat evenly in about 30 minutes.