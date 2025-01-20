The Fried Entree You Should Never Skip At A Golden Corral Buffet

Golden Corral's Southern-style fried chicken is hand-breaded for a thick and crispy crust that surrounds a juicy interior. While the exact recipe is a closely guarded secret (aren't they all?), there are a few tips a home cook can follow to make delicious fried chicken at home.

Advertisement

First, brine. A buttermilk brine is traditional, adding rich flavor while the acid helps to tenderize the meat. Give your brine plenty of time — we're talking an overnight brine here — so you can add moisture to the meat, counteracting the drying that can happen when food hits the fryer.

Second, crust. Reach for self-rising flour to dredge your chicken. Why? There's baking soda and salt already mixed in, causing the crust to rise while it fries for a coating that's thick and crispy. And since the crust might just be the best part, give the people what they want. Drizzle a little bit of liquid into your dredging flour to create clumps that will stick to the chicken, adding extra crunch to the exterior.

Advertisement

Third, frying. If it's too hot, you'll get a burnt crust and raw chicken, and if it's too cold, everything will be pale and greasy (and take forever). The optimal oil temperature is between 300 and 325 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature is hot enough to create a golden crust, as well as cook the meat evenly in about 30 minutes.