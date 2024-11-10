The Popular Cut Of Steak You'll Find At Every Golden Corral Buffet

Everyone's got a couple of favorites that they always aim for among Golden Corral's all-you-can-eat selection of homestyle favorites, fresh salads, and desserts. But year after year, few offerings have proven to be as popular as their famous made-to-order steak.

Advertisement

The steak is made from USDA-certified sirloins, per Golden Corral, and while sirloin might be considered an economical cut, it still ranked high on the list of steak-enjoyers due to the rich, beefy taste that it has. Its texture also strikes a nice balance between the ultra-tender filet mignon and the chewier round cuts, so no matter which side on the tenderness scale you prefer, the steak will still hit just right.

Plus, it helps a great deal that Golden Corral's grill chefs, who will prepare it for you, are aces at handling this cut. Just let them know your preferred doneness — whether you like your steak medium rare and juicy, perfectly pink medium, or cooked medium well — and they'll char-broil it to your exact order. Pair it with whichever sides you like from the table, and you get a nice steak dinner, sans the steakhouse price tag!

Advertisement