The Popular Cut Of Steak You'll Find At Every Golden Corral Buffet
Everyone's got a couple of favorites that they always aim for among Golden Corral's all-you-can-eat selection of homestyle favorites, fresh salads, and desserts. But year after year, few offerings have proven to be as popular as their famous made-to-order steak.
The steak is made from USDA-certified sirloins, per Golden Corral, and while sirloin might be considered an economical cut, it still ranked high on the list of steak-enjoyers due to the rich, beefy taste that it has. Its texture also strikes a nice balance between the ultra-tender filet mignon and the chewier round cuts, so no matter which side on the tenderness scale you prefer, the steak will still hit just right.
Plus, it helps a great deal that Golden Corral's grill chefs, who will prepare it for you, are aces at handling this cut. Just let them know your preferred doneness — whether you like your steak medium rare and juicy, perfectly pink medium, or cooked medium well — and they'll char-broil it to your exact order. Pair it with whichever sides you like from the table, and you get a nice steak dinner, sans the steakhouse price tag!
The sirloin is only available at dinner service
While the restaurant's sirloin steak is undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser, do keep in mind that it's not available during all service hours. If you want to have a taste, plan your reservation after 4 p.m. from Monday through Saturday — that's when they begin their dinner service. Sundays are special because dinner service will already begin after 11 a.m., so go for it if you'd like to have steak for lunch. But even if you plan to get there during dinner hours, you'll want to arrive early, especially on weekends. These steaks are extremely popular, so expect them to run out very fast. The earlier you get there, the better your chances of beating the long line to get a plate for yourself.
Don't worry, however, if you happen to stop by during breakfast or lunch — you can still get your protein fix with other dishes. Try the grilled corned beef hash or carved ham during the famous breakfast buffet, and for lunch, you can hit the steakburger bar, where you can customize your burger with fresh-grilled patties and your choice of toppings. Another standout during lunch service is the bourbon street chicken, which features chicken glazed in a rich, dark sauce. So no matter what time you visit, rest assured that if you know the menu (and have a few tricks for navigating a buffet up your sleeves), there are plenty of ways to make good on the entry price!