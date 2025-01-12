18 Mistakes To Avoid At Any Hotel Buffet

Hotel buffets can be a foodie's paradise, offering everything from classic breakfast spreads to opulent themed dinners. As a professionally trained chef and food writer, I've not only indulged in hotel buffets worldwide but also cooked for them, so I know what it takes to create a truly memorable experience. Whether it's the grand spread at a luxury resort or a thoughtfully curated boutique breakfast, I've learned what makes — or breaks — a hotel buffet.

I'll admit it — I love a bougie hotel buffet and make it a point to treat myself to one whenever I can. But I have strong opinions about them, and let me tell you, hotel buffets are not all created equal, and neither are their foods. From hidden gems tucked away at the carving station to missed opportunities at live cooking counters, hotel buffets can range from absolutely delightful to disappointingly mediocre. The difference often comes down to how you approach them.

Buffet mistakes can be wide ranging at hotels, especially if you lack the keen eye of a pro chef. With careful planning and a few insider tips, you can navigate any buffet like an expert and elevate your experience to something truly extraordinary. Here are the most common mistakes people make at hotel buffets — and how to avoid them.

