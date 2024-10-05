The Secret Shortcut Hotels Use For Those Buffet-Batch Scrambled Eggs

Some hotels opt for liquid eggs instead of dehydrated ones. A different TikTok video shows a hotel employee unloading several plastic bags containing liquid eggs and — you guessed it — putting them in the microwave. The gooey, jelly-like eggs are then poured from the plastic bag directly onto the serving tray. It's a similar process to preparing powdered eggs, which clues you into the main reason hotels don't like to use fresh eggs — they're much less convenient. Freshly preparing soft and fluffy scrambled eggs requires more time and money than they are willing to invest. Highly processed egg mixtures are also more shelf-stable, allowing for bulk purchases and easier storage.

Although liquid and dried eggs are not the most appetizing, they are generally safe to eat, according to the FDA. All egg products must be pasteurized before they are sold to eliminate the possibility of Salmonella. However, it's still important that the cooked processed eggs have an internal temperature of (minimum) 160 degrees Fahrenheit — if the hotel you're staying at doesn't have heated trays, that could pose an issue as the eggs cool off.

Knowing all this, you'll probably want to skip scrambled eggs the next time you're in line for a hotel breakfast. But thankfully, you don't have to skip hotel breakfast entirely: Check out our verdict on the best hotel buffet foods and, if you're dead-set on eating eggs, make your way to the omelet station.