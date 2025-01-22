13 Unique Decorating Ideas For Meringue Cookies
Meringue cookies are delightful cloud-like concoctions — crisp on the outside with an airy interior that practically melts in your mouth. Made from whipped egg whites and sugar, they are baked at a low temperature in the oven, where they slowly transform from glossy, billowy peaks to ethereal sweets. Whether piped into pretty swirls or dolloped into rustic mounds, meringue cookies are a favorite for holiday trays, tea parties, or everyday indulgence.
When I worked as a pastry chef, I must admit that meringues were not my favorite dessert to make in the kitchen. They can be finicky little confections — sensitive to humidity, the worst weather for making meringue. But over the years, my fondness for these airy treats has grown steadily, largely because I've discovered numerous ways to elevate their appearance beyond plain white puffs. A dusting of powdered sugar gives a simple yet elegant finish, while a drizzle of melted chocolate adds richness and contrast. Colorful nonpareils provide a festive touch, and an airbrush finish adds a shimmer that's impossible to resist. These are just a few ways to elevate meringues, whether going for understated sophistication or bold flair. If you've shied away from making meringues in the past for their plain appearance, let these and more decorating ideas inspire you to give them another try.
Add stripes of color
Adding stripes of color to your meringue batter is a simple way to add dazzling, eye-catching designs to your confections. For distinct lines of color, grab a fine food-grade brush and some gel food coloring. Paint stripes directly on the inside of your piping bag before filling it with the meringue batter. As you pipe the meringue onto a baking sheet, the painted stripes will transfer, creating elegant ribbons of color in each swirl. This method is perfect for making kisses that can be eaten as is or used to decorate whimsical cakes.
For a less precise — but still beautiful — marbled effect, you can drop small amounts of gel food color directly into the meringue batter. Gently fold the batter a few times to create streaks of color without fully blending them in. The result is a tie-dye-like pattern that makes each meringue cookie unique. This technique works particularly well for pavlovas or larger meringue shapes and helps you make bakery-worthy meringue at home.
Sprinkle with toppings
Sprinkling toppings on meringue batter before baking is a great way to add not just visual appeal but also pleasing textures. Finely chopped nuts, like pistachios, almonds, or hazelnuts, create a satisfying crunch and a touch of elegance. For a burst of tart sweetness and a pop of color, try crumbling freeze-dried fruits, such as raspberries and strawberries. If you're craving a tropical sweet treat, consider garnishing the meringue cookies with some shredded coconut before popping them in the oven. Even seeds, like pumpkin, sesame, or poppy, can be sprinkled on top for a delicate nutty flavor and decorative touch.
Don't make the meringue mistake of settling for just one topping. Feel free to experiment with different combinations of toppings. The possibilities are endless and can be crafted to suit any taste or theme. For instance, pair freeze-dried blueberries with a hint of lemon zest for a bright and tangy option. Craving something more indulgent? Try mixing cacao nibs with crushed hazelnuts for a decadent twist.
Swirl with jam
Swirling jam into meringue cookies creates a gorgeous design and adds a hint of fruity sweetness. After piping mounds of fluffy meringue batter onto a baking sheet, open up a jar of your favorite jam — anything from classic strawberry to apricot or even blueberry — and get creative. Use the back of a spoon to gently swirl small dollops of the jam into each meringue. The result is a mesmerizing marbled pattern that infuses each cookie with a burst of sweet fruit. This decorating technique is an easy way to prettify your meringue and add luscious fruity flavor.
You can also use fruit curds if you don't have any jams in your fridge, as their smooth texture is perfect for swirling into the meringue batter. For a tart twist, passionfruit or lemon curd are excellent options that balance the sweetness of the meringue. Preserves work well, too, especially if you enjoy the added texture of fruit scattered throughout the cookie.
Bake onto cookie sticks
You've heard of cookie pops and cake pops, but have you ever tried meringue pops? These fanciful treats are as fun to look at as they are to eat. To make them, pipe the meringue batter onto cookie sticks (the same sticks you would use for cake and cookie pops) in playful shapes like hearts or swirls. Bake in the oven until the meringue bakes to a crisp texture, setting perfectly around the stick to create a handheld treat.
Once the meringue pops are cooled, you can really get creative with decorations. Dip them halfway in melted chocolate or drizzle with colorful candy melts and embellish with sprinkles or crushed candies. Meringue pops can be made ahead of time, making them an excellent option for celebrations, like baby showers and weddings to birthdays and holiday gatherings. These sweet confections make gorgeous party favors, wrapped individually in cellophane and tied with ribbon.
Dust with powdered sugar or cocoa powder
Need a quick, no-fuss way to decorate your meringue cookies? Dusting meringue cookies with powdered sugar is an easy way to add a touch of sophistication. It's as simple as grabbing a fine mesh strainer and powdered sugar and starting to sift. The powdered sugar gives the cookies a snow-kissed look that's perfect for the holidays or an elegant affair, and the subtle touch of sugary sweetness enhances the meringue's airy, melt-in-your-mouth texture without overpowering its delicate flavor.
Cocoa powder, on the other hand, offers a rich and slightly bitter contrast to the sweet meringue. A fine layer of cocoa can add depth and balance to the flavor while also giving the cookies a dramatic look. Start with the best meringue cookie recipe and end with a sprinkling of cocoa powder for a simple yet refined confection perfect for gift-giving or serving at gatherings.
Drizzle with melted chocolate
Drizzling melted chocolate over baked and cooled meringues is one the easiest ways to enhance their flavor and appearance. I like to use dark chocolate because of its dramatic color contrast against the white meringue and for its slightly bitter taste, which beautifully balances the sweetness of the meringue. That said, milk or white chocolate are equally delicious options, so why not get creative by drizzling all three for a marbled effect? To add even more flavor and texture, sprinkle crushed nuts like pistachios or hazelnuts over the chocolate while it's still warm. The nuts add a pleasing crunch and bring a subtle earthy flavor that complements the meringue's light, crisp texture.
For an even more exciting decorative touch, consider giving your meringue cookies a delicious upgrade with freeze-dried fruit or shredded coconut. Freeze-dried fruits, like orange, raspberry, or strawberry, sprinkled over a chocolate drizzle provide a touch of tangy flavor and a gorgeous color. Shredded coconut sprinkled over a melted white chocolate drizzle transforms your meringue into a tropical treat with a delightfully chewy texture.
Fill or layer with cream and berries
With their delicate crunch and marshmallow-like centers, meringue cookies are excellent when paired with cream and berries. A great way to showcase this pairing is by creating mini Pavlovas — individual meringue shells formed or piped into hollow bowls. Once baked, a dollop of sweetened whipped cream, pastry cream, or mascarpone can be used to fill the empty shells. A spattering of fresh fruit, like strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries, is the perfect decorative topping.
Another way to pair meringue with cream and berries is in a trifle. Layer meringue cookies — crumbled or whole — in a glass trifle dish, alternating with whipped cream, silky custard, and fresh berries so the pretty layers are visible through the clear dish. The meringue's light and airy texture adds a delightful sweet crisp that softens slightly as it melds with the creamy layers. Whether you're filling individual meringue cookies or making a layered meringue trifle recipe, these desserts will surely be a hit.
Sandwich them into hand pies
Two meringue cookies are better than one! Take your meringue game to the next level by using meringues to make hand pies. Start by piping and baking perfectly shaped meringue cookies with flat, gap-free bottoms to ensure a snug fit. Once the cookies are cooled, the true decorating touch lies in the filling. Spread a decadent layer of buttercream between the cookies and add a playful touch by rolling the edges in colorful sprinkles or toasted nuts. If buttercream isn't an option, you can swap it for fruit preserves, zesty lemon curd, or rich chocolate ganache.
Want to give your meringue hand pies a seasonal touch? For a cold-weather treat, give your meringue a fall twist with pumpkin by folding puree into the meringue batter or spice things up by blending pumpkin pie spice into your buttercream filling. When spring or summer rolls around, opt for fillings with bright, floral flavors like lavender or fruity notes of strawberry or raspberry.
Dip them
Dipping meringue cookies adds a touch of fancy-schmancy that takes just minutes to do. Melt chocolate of your choice — white, milk, or dark — in a deep bowl, then dip in the bottoms and part of the sides of your baked meringues. While the chocolate is still wet, roll the dipped part in crushed candies, cookie crumbs, or chopped nuts for added texture. During the holidays, try crushed candy canes for a peppermint crunch. Or, keep it classic and sophisticated with something like this chocolate-dipped strawberry meringue cookie recipe. The pairing of chocolate and fruity strawberry is divine.
While melted chocolate is a go-to for its rich flavor, you can also dip your meringues in candy coating. This popular confectionery product, also known as candy melts, can be thinned with paramount crystals for perfectly coated treats and comes in various colors, making it great for seasonal celebrations, special occasions, or themed events. Imagine pretty pastel-dipped meringues for a springtime bridal shower or bold, spooky shades for Halloween.
Torch them
Torching is an easy way to decorate meringue cookies and quickly take them from ordinary to extraordinary. Similar to torching the topping on a classic lemon meringue pie, the process caramelizes the sugars on the meringue's surface for a golden brown finish. But the technique isn't just about appearances — it also upgrades the flavor by adding smoky, toasted complexity reminiscent of the depth brown sugar brings to meringue recipes.
A culinary torch is the best tool for browning meringue cookies, as you can adjust the flame size and move the heat around quickly to prevent the delicate confection from warming too much. These handheld torches are readily available online and are a good investment for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. This Sondiko Refillable Butane Torch, for example, is small enough to easily store in a kitchen drawer while being budget-friendly. To brown your meringue, hold the torch a few inches above the meringue's surface and gently sweep the flame in small, circular motions to ensure even browning. In mere moments, your meringue cookies will look like a professional pastry chef had a hand in their creation.
Airbrush for a professional finish
An airbrush is a tool that uses compressed air to apply liquid color. It's easy to use and gives meringues a polished, professional finish. This technique allows for a delicate and even application of color to help your cookies stand out. Whether you opt for soft pastel shades, bright colors, or metallic tones, the creative designs you can make are limitless. Metallic paints like gold and silver are particularly stunning, perfect for serving at elegant occasions or celebrations.
One of the best things about airbrushing is its versatility. You can layer multiple colors to create custom designs, unique blends, and gradients, or use stencils to create patterns that make your meringue cookies one-of-a-kind. While the idea of an airbrush might be intimidating at first, it's surprisingly easy (and fun!) to use. Just make sure to use food-safe, FDA-approved colors. If you're not sure how to get started, look for cake airbrush decorating kits online, like this U.S. Cake Supply Cake Decorating Airbrush Kit With 12 Food Colors — or visit your local hobby store.
Bake with sprinkles
I don't know about you, but there's something about seeing anything covered in sprinkles that instantly awakens my inner child and makes me want to eat it immediately. Plus, I'm convinced that sprinkles make everything taste better. So, why not use sprinkles to decorate meringue cookies? It's simple to do — the toughest part is deciding what types of decorations to use, be it classic nonpareils, rainbow sprinkles, colorful confetti, or sugar pearls. Once you decide, sprinkle the decorations over the piped meringues before baking. This ensures they stick perfectly as they bake low and slow in the oven.
You can get creative by experimenting with different color combinations to coordinate them with the theme of your event, but remember: Sprinkles aren't just about the eye-catching appeal. They also add a hit of sweetness to your meringues, along with a delightful crunch. Whether you're whipping up a batch for a birthday party or to brighten someone's day, meringues baked with sprinkles are sure to stand out and make a lasting impression.
Apply gold leaf flakes
If you're hoping to boost the wow factor of your meringue cookies, gold leaf flakes should be your decorating item of choice. These shimmering, edible flakes catch the light beautifully, adding a sophisticated and luxurious touch to your treats. Perfect for special occasions like weddings and anniversaries, gold leaf flakes transform simple meringue cookies into showstopping confections that scream opulence.
Applying gold leaf requires a gentle touch and a bit of precision, as the flakes are incredibly delicate and prone to sticking to themselves if not handled properly. But, as with most decorating techniques, you'll be a pro once you do it a few times. When your meringues have been baked and thoroughly cooled, use a small, damp food-grade tweezer or brush to pick up the gold leaf. Carefully press the flakes onto the meringue's surface and let them adhere naturally to its shape. From there, you can keep it minimal, add a few more touches of gold leaf, or cover a larger area of the meringue for a lavish design.