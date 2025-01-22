13 Unique Decorating Ideas For Meringue Cookies

Meringue cookies are delightful cloud-like concoctions — crisp on the outside with an airy interior that practically melts in your mouth. Made from whipped egg whites and sugar, they are baked at a low temperature in the oven, where they slowly transform from glossy, billowy peaks to ethereal sweets. Whether piped into pretty swirls or dolloped into rustic mounds, meringue cookies are a favorite for holiday trays, tea parties, or everyday indulgence.

When I worked as a pastry chef, I must admit that meringues were not my favorite dessert to make in the kitchen. They can be finicky little confections — sensitive to humidity, the worst weather for making meringue. But over the years, my fondness for these airy treats has grown steadily, largely because I've discovered numerous ways to elevate their appearance beyond plain white puffs. A dusting of powdered sugar gives a simple yet elegant finish, while a drizzle of melted chocolate adds richness and contrast. Colorful nonpareils provide a festive touch, and an airbrush finish adds a shimmer that's impossible to resist. These are just a few ways to elevate meringues, whether going for understated sophistication or bold flair. If you've shied away from making meringues in the past for their plain appearance, let these and more decorating ideas inspire you to give them another try.

