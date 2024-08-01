Brown Sugar Is The Key To Meringue Cookies With A Deeper Flavor

The beauty of meringue cookies is they require few ingredients — typically egg whites, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and cream of tartar. But granulated white sugar is not the only type of sugar that can be used. And, with many different types of sugar out there, meringues should not just be limited to one kind of sugar.

Bakers will not have to look too far to find the solution to richer-tasting meringues: brown sugar. Arguably the second most popular type of sugar, brown sugar is known for its richer color and deeper flavor. The use of molasses in brown sugar is what gives it its unique taste, which is still sweet but ever so slightly bitter for a more full-bodied flavor. It also contains more moisture, which gives baked goods a nice chewy texture.

When brown sugar is used in meringues, it gives the cookies a lovely caramel color and a decadent flavor to match. The best part is that brown sugar can be used as a substitute for white sugar in a one-to-one ratio. Just choose a meringue cookie recipe, use brown sugar, and enjoy the delicious results.