How To Thin Candy Melts For Perfectly Coated Treats
Want to elevate the visual appeal of sweet treats like cake pops and decadent truffles? Look no further than candy melts. Essential for decorating cakes and confections, candy melts don't do much for flavor, but the colorful little wafers do improve aesthetics. All you need to do is warm candy melts until they've liquified and then pour, dip, or drizzle onto goodies to transform a boring dessert into something that wows. Yet, as foolproof as the process may seem, things might not always go according to plan. For times when candy melts haven't reached the right consistency, rest assured knowing there's a way to thin the mixture with ease.
Candy melts are solid at room temperature, which means they must be warmed to become malleable. The longer that heat is applied, the more the wafer will soften, eventually melting into a liquid that's suitable for drizzling or piping. However, results may vary depending on the quality of the melts and how they're handled — remember that high heat and excessive stirring can cause seizing. When it comes to dealing with wafers that have dissolved but produced a mixture that's just too thick, reach for paramount crystals or coconut oil. Stir some in and watch as the confection thins before your eyes, guaranteeing a more smooth and seamless coating to pour over treats.
Why paramount crystals are a must-have
Given that fat is one of the main components in candy melts, not just any ingredient can be used to thin a viscous candy melt mixture. For instance, adding water or milk (no matter how modest of an amount) would cause the mixture to ruin. In contrast, using fats such as vegetable oil or shortening should prove more viable. However, they may negatively affect aroma, flavor, and texture, unless something like refined coconut oil is used.
As a result, paramount crystals, made from crystalized vegetable fat, work the best because they get the job done effectively and ensure that the resulting candy coating will harden properly. Much like the ingredients found in candy melts, the crystals are also made with fat-based ingredients like hydrogenated palm kernel oil and soy lecithin, allowing them to be easily incorporated into the mixture to create a more fluid result. That said, for the best results, use crystals sparingly. Start with a pinch (around ⅛ teaspoon) and stir well, before adding more.
Not sure where to track down paramount crystals? Generally, they can be found at any store that sells ingredients and tools for cake decorating; even craft stores carry the crystals. Otherwise, search for a speciality retailer online. Don't waste another minute — get your hands on paramounts crystals, and say goodbye to finicky and impossibly thick candy melt mixtures for good!