How To Thin Candy Melts For Perfectly Coated Treats

Want to elevate the visual appeal of sweet treats like cake pops and decadent truffles? Look no further than candy melts. Essential for decorating cakes and confections, candy melts don't do much for flavor, but the colorful little wafers do improve aesthetics. All you need to do is warm candy melts until they've liquified and then pour, dip, or drizzle onto goodies to transform a boring dessert into something that wows. Yet, as foolproof as the process may seem, things might not always go according to plan. For times when candy melts haven't reached the right consistency, rest assured knowing there's a way to thin the mixture with ease.

Candy melts are solid at room temperature, which means they must be warmed to become malleable. The longer that heat is applied, the more the wafer will soften, eventually melting into a liquid that's suitable for drizzling or piping. However, results may vary depending on the quality of the melts and how they're handled — remember that high heat and excessive stirring can cause seizing. When it comes to dealing with wafers that have dissolved but produced a mixture that's just too thick, reach for paramount crystals or coconut oil. Stir some in and watch as the confection thins before your eyes, guaranteeing a more smooth and seamless coating to pour over treats.