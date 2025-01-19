The Classic Danish That's A Must-Order At Le Pain Quotidien

We have Chef Alain Coumont to thank for Le Pain Quotidien's beginnings. Though the bakery didn't appear in the United States until the late 1990s, the concept began in 1990 in Brussels. The brand now boasts over 260 locations worldwide.

Le Pain Quotidien, which means "the daily bread," was created to serve fresh, rustic bread, but bread certainly isn't the only deliciousness on the menu. Menus can vary according to location but expect an array of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options of flatbreads, savory sandwiches, salads, eggs, and bakery items. While muffins, turnovers, cakes, crookies, macaroons, and croissants tempt diners, there's one order in particular that is not to be missed. After our team took on the enjoyable task of sampling some of these goodies, we ranked the bakery's cheese danish on top of our list.

While the size of the cheese danish may not be as mighty as some of the other pastries, this delicious morsel packs a serious punch in each bite. And it's not too sweet. Instead, it provides the perfect balance of sweet and savory notes and boasts a smooth, creamy cheese filling.

