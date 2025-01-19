The Classic Danish That's A Must-Order At Le Pain Quotidien
We have Chef Alain Coumont to thank for Le Pain Quotidien's beginnings. Though the bakery didn't appear in the United States until the late 1990s, the concept began in 1990 in Brussels. The brand now boasts over 260 locations worldwide.
Le Pain Quotidien, which means "the daily bread," was created to serve fresh, rustic bread, but bread certainly isn't the only deliciousness on the menu. Menus can vary according to location but expect an array of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options of flatbreads, savory sandwiches, salads, eggs, and bakery items. While muffins, turnovers, cakes, crookies, macaroons, and croissants tempt diners, there's one order in particular that is not to be missed. After our team took on the enjoyable task of sampling some of these goodies, we ranked the bakery's cheese danish on top of our list.
While the size of the cheese danish may not be as mighty as some of the other pastries, this delicious morsel packs a serious punch in each bite. And it's not too sweet. Instead, it provides the perfect balance of sweet and savory notes and boasts a smooth, creamy cheese filling.
Savoring a delicious mistake
Though the history of the Danish pastry is one of error (an apprentice forgot to add butter to dough and tried to fold in buttery clumps later to make up for his mistake), the result is a light, airy dough that offers flaky layers that have captivated palates around the world. To make a cheese danish, a smooth and silky cheese filling is enveloped in the crispy pastry. Laminated dough is folded to make the flaky, airy danish, and the buttery layers are baked to perfection, offering the perfect backdrop for the tangy cheese filling to shine. The smooth cheese filling is sometimes made with vanilla and sugar or lemon, and the buttery pastry layers complement the tang of the cheese. Enjoyed with a cup of Joe, this is a treat that can quickly brighten any afternoon.
Pastries made with cheeses like ricotta, mascarpone, and cream cheese began appearing in the early part of the 20th century as bakery lovers began reaching for richer, more decadent treats. The combination of the decadent cheese filling with the airy dough is the kind of balance of texture and taste that is perfect to enjoy any time of day. While you can certainly use chilled pastry dough to try to make your own cream cheese and fruit danishes recipe at home, we sure do appreciate the convenient shortcut to goodness that Le Pain Quotidien provides.