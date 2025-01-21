8 Tips For Crafting Bar-Worthy Cocktails With Soju

Soju, Korea's beloved distilled spirit, continues to swell in popularity within the U.S. due to the drink's mild taste, lower alcohol content, and affordable price tag. Certainly, Korean media objects like "Squid Games," various K-dramas, and K-pop groups, lend an extra lift to soju's increased public interest.

Naturally, like any trend in drinking culture — pétillant naturel, mescal, hard seltzers — a sense of innovation and play comes to life for bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts when a new character enters the scene. But working with an unfamiliar spirit can create hurdles behind the bar; whereas classic cocktails like the gin martini, old-fashioned, margaritas, etc. have circulated for decades, templates for soju-based drinks are being written in the current climate.

To help nudge soju fans in the right direction (the one that leads them toward inventing homemade cocktails containing soju), we turned to the help of an expert, Ashlyn Hubenak. They're the beverage director of Han Oak, a popular Korean hot spot in Portland, Oregon. An experienced bartender specializing in Asian ingredients, rice spirits, and classic cocktail variations, Hubenak crafts beverages for both restaurants and as a recipe consultant, and is thankfully light with expertise and encouragement to even the most novice soju seeker: "Soju is very approachable in a cocktail and some even on their own," they say. "Especially in a spritz or gimlet."

