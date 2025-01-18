The Absolute Best Liquors To Mix With Cold Brew

Cold brew is one of the most popular ways of consuming caffeine these days, so it should be no surprise that the beverage is becoming a staple ingredient for baristas and mixologists alike. In my bartending years, I was in charge not only of making the in-house cold brew coffee (which somehow always seemed to disappear whenever our cooks and servers snuck behind the bar) but also with finding creative ways to incorporate it into our craft cocktail program. I got to learn firsthand why cold brew coffee pairs so well with liquor.

Unlike coffee and espresso, cold brew undergoes a slower extraction process that results in a rich, velvety texture. This process not only amplifies the natural sweetness of the coffee and reduces its acidity but also preserves the subtle nuances of its beans, making cold brew an ideal companion for our favorite spirits. Whether it's the caramel undertones of bourbon, the smoky essence of mezcal, or the botanical intricacies of gin, this synergy allows for a harmonious blend that elevates the drinking experience, offering both a burst of energy and a sophisticated combination of tastes.

Moreover, the versatility of cold brew cocktails caters to a wide array of preferences. From the classic espresso martini to more innovative cold-brew concoctions, there's a spectrum of possibilities for both coffee enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs. In essence, the marriage of cold brew and liquor is not merely a trend; it's a celebration of sensory pleasures and a testament to the endless possibilities within the world of craft cocktails. Read on for my take on cold brew coffee's compatibility with various liquors, as well as a bit of cocktail inspiration for each.

