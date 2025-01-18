The Absolute Best Liquors To Mix With Cold Brew
Cold brew is one of the most popular ways of consuming caffeine these days, so it should be no surprise that the beverage is becoming a staple ingredient for baristas and mixologists alike. In my bartending years, I was in charge not only of making the in-house cold brew coffee (which somehow always seemed to disappear whenever our cooks and servers snuck behind the bar) but also with finding creative ways to incorporate it into our craft cocktail program. I got to learn firsthand why cold brew coffee pairs so well with liquor.
Unlike coffee and espresso, cold brew undergoes a slower extraction process that results in a rich, velvety texture. This process not only amplifies the natural sweetness of the coffee and reduces its acidity but also preserves the subtle nuances of its beans, making cold brew an ideal companion for our favorite spirits. Whether it's the caramel undertones of bourbon, the smoky essence of mezcal, or the botanical intricacies of gin, this synergy allows for a harmonious blend that elevates the drinking experience, offering both a burst of energy and a sophisticated combination of tastes.
Moreover, the versatility of cold brew cocktails caters to a wide array of preferences. From the classic espresso martini to more innovative cold-brew concoctions, there's a spectrum of possibilities for both coffee enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs. In essence, the marriage of cold brew and liquor is not merely a trend; it's a celebration of sensory pleasures and a testament to the endless possibilities within the world of craft cocktails. Read on for my take on cold brew coffee's compatibility with various liquors, as well as a bit of cocktail inspiration for each.
Bourbon
What better place to start than with one of America's favorite spirits? Whiskey in general is naturally set up to pair incredibly well coffee, as both have very bold yet complementary flavors. A classic case in point is the bane of all bartenders' existence (or at least bartenders like me who were forced to whip the cream by hand): the Irish coffee, which I'd make with Jameson, vanilla syrup, coffee, and said whipped cream.
In terms of balance, the bitterness of coffee pairs perfectly with the sweetness and richness of bourbon in a way where neither ingredient overpowers the other. Bourbon also often has notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice, which complement the smooth and less acidic flavor of cold brew coffee in particular.
Cold brew coffee mixes effortlessly into almost any classic bourbon cocktail. Take the example of the "cold fashioned." In addition to your usual old fashioned bourbon base, pour in an equal measure of cold brew coffee. I recommend fortifying your simple syrup with cinnamon and vanilla and replacing your Angostura bitters with Aztec chocolate bitters instead, as all of the above will complement the sweetness of the coffee and bourbon nicely. Top it all off with an orange twist expressed over the drink before adding it to a lowball glass.
Scotch
Bourbon isn't the only whiskey variety I recommend pairing with cold brew. In fact, the complex, smoky, and sometimes peaty flavors of Scotch can complement the smooth, rich taste of cold brew coffee, making for some sophisticated and enjoyable cocktail possibilities. In particular, Speyside, a lighter, more floral Scotch variety, complements the sweeter notes present in lighter cold brew roasts.
As for a cold brew Scotch cocktail, we'll create a double spin on the classic Manhattan with a Scotch revolver. Subbing in Scotch whisky for the traditional bourbon, coffee liqueur for the vermouth, and orange bitters for the usual Angostura, we end up with a smokey, orangey coffee cocktail ready to shake up once we add a couple of ounces of cold brew coffee to give it the extra kick we want. Even though I'm ready to switch spirits on you up ahead, do remember that Canadian whisky, Irish whiskey, and rye whiskey are all well worth experimenting with alongside cold brew coffee as well.
Vodka
Perhaps the next most effortless pairing with cold brew is vodka because, as a flavorless spirit, it can tastefully fortify nearly any coffee beverage, cocktail or otherwise. Moreover, the crisp bite of vodka is nicely balanced by coffee's rich, smooth flavor, particularly cold brew with its lower acidity.
Cold brew comes in handy especially for bartenders who don't have access to an espresso machine or may be in the weeds and without time to pull shots while drink orders are piling up. Instead of the titular espresso, cold brew can be added to espresso martinis, thus saving time for bartenders without compromising on flavor for guests.
Vodka and cold brew coffee cocktail combinations are virtually endless, to the point where you can really just add cold brew to most existing vodka cocktails. Let's take, for example, the white Russian. It already includes coffee liqueur with vodka, so adding a shot or two of cold brew just enhances the coffee flavor and makes for a refreshing and invigorating drinking experience. You can pour in heavy cream or half and half over the back of a barspoon to create that lovely layer of separation of color and textures that makes the white Russian so famous.
Tequila
While generally a favorite among partiers whose exploits stretch late into the night, this Mexican spirit pairs surprisingly well with our favorite way to start the morning. Because of the natural compatibility of these two vices — the dark bitterness of coffee balancing out the savory, floral notes of tequila, it's no surprise that many tequila-based coffee liqueurs have been appearing in bars around the world.
For these reasons, tequila can be pretty effortlessly subbed into most coffee and cold brew cocktails, from the espresso martini to the white Russian (use an aged reposado for the latter, as the vanilla and caramel notes will elevate the white Russian to, say, a white ... Mexican?), and the pairing of tequila and cold brew can also enhance traditionally non-caffeinated classics like the brandy Alexander and the negroni.
Being the perfect cocktail that it is, I'll tell you how to make a coffee tequila version of the latter. For a coffee tequila negroni, you'll need equal parts of everything, adding equal measures of tequila and cold brew to the Campari and sweet vermouth. Garnish if you please with an orange twist, served over the stirred and strained drink.
Mezcal
Yep, we're going there. Just as the smoky, peaty profile of Scotch whiskey pairs with cold brew, so does the smoky and earthy tequila variant known as mezcal. We'll take our handy Aztec chocolate bitters along for a visit to some colorful places with this pairing.
As it's my personal favorite spirit, I love to use mezcal to mix up both the classics like negronis and old fashioneds, as well as cocktails of my very own making. A great cocktail that works equally well at brunch or as a nightcap would be a variant of the cold fashioned we talked about earlier. But this time, it'll be an Oaxacan cold fashioned. (Oaxaca is known as the birthplace of Mezcal.)
Subbing mezcal for the whiskey, and agave syrup for the vanilla and cinnamon simple syrup, we'll add to our cold brew a couple of dashes of Aztec chocolate bitters. Mole bitters would work well as a substitute, as we're following the well-known culinary mantra that tells us, "What grows together, goes together." I dare you to come up with a better pairing of mezcal and cold brew.
Amaro
The amaro, which translates to "bitter" in Italian, is probably the perfect spirit to complement the bitterness of coffee. Amari are typically served neat in Italy, after the meal as a digestif (although some kinds of amari are aperitifs, like Aperol and Campari, which are served before a meal). Perhaps the best known of these is Fernet-Branca, also known as the bartender's handshake, a popular post- (and mid–) shift shot for service industry veterans. The complex, herbal notes of the amari make them a somewhat challenging yet rewarding ingredient to mix into cocktails. (How many cocktails have you seen incorporate Fernet successfully?) Here's how you make one with cold brew.
As Campari is an amaro, any cold brew negroni recipe (like the coffee tequila negroni previously mentioned) will work just fine. For a more niche option, a fall-themed coffee-amaro cocktail that I call autumn shade, I recommend combining your favorite amaro (mine happens to be Averna) with cold brew coffee and pumpkin spice syrup, ideally a homemade recipe. You can also fashion your own with a store-bought pumpkin spice syrup if you're not fancying a DIY approach.
Gin
Surprisingly, the botanical notes of gin complement the rich flavors of cold brew coffee, as the juniper, herbs, and spices used in gin production pair beautifully with the dark bitterness inherent in coffee. In fact, there has been a craze lately for cold brew negronis. Some bartenders will DIY the cold brew by pushing all ingredients through an AeroPress with coffee grounds, some remove the gin entirely, and some bartenders have infused Campari itself with coffee.
Since we've already covered negronis with our tequila and amaro cocktails, let's go for an elevation to the simple staple, gin and tonic, made with honeyed cold brew coffee. First, chill your glass by adding ice and stirring before straining out the melted water. Add 1 ounce of gin, ½ ounce of honey syrup (which you can make at home), and then 1½ ounces of cold-brew coffee and top it all off with your favorite brand of tonic water and a lemon peel as a garnish. Enjoy.
Rum
Another spirit that is rarely consumed on its own, yet also pairs perfectly with cold brew, is rum. The vanilla and caramel notes in this spirit wonderfully offset the dark bitterness of cold brew. You can use white rum for a more refreshing and balanced drink or go dark to make for a more bold and nuanced concoction.
None of our above cocktails are very fruity or tropical, so rum gives us the perfect opportunity to go for that island morning vibe. To make a java wipeout, select your favorite rum, or perhaps a blend of different rums, and your cold brew coffee. You'll need 2 ounces of rum and 1 ounce of cold brew, to which you'll add 1½ ounces of pineapple juice and ½ ounce of brown sugar simple syrup. Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a highball over crushed ice, then garnish your drink with pineapple fronds and grated nutmeg.
Cognac
Indeed, cognac and cold brew coffee may be a match made in heaven. The rich, complex flavors of cognac complement the smooth, robust taste of cold brew coffee, creating a sophisticated and bold variety of cocktails that will have your party guests coming back for thirds.
Despite being a less popular spirit in the States these days, it is an especially great choice to pair with coffee, as the lengthy list of aromas and notes in cognac are often the exact same things your local coffee roaster will be talking about when asked about flavor profiles of their beans. While I could hit you with another coffee negroni variant (it's such a versatile cocktail, after all), I'll show you a caffeinated take on the classic brandy Alexander.
A cold brew brandy Alexander consists of 1½ ounces of cognac and 1 ounce each of creme de cacao, cream or half and half, and cold brew coffee. Shake all of the above with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with freshly grated nutmeg, and voila — let's call it a cafe cognac.
Mocktails
Needless to say, you can almost always fortify cold brew with a coffee liqueur like Kahlua, or an Irish cream liqueur like Bailey's, and don't necessarily always need one of the above spirits. However, your teetotaler friends are covered, as well. For those who aren't partaking of alcohol, cold brew can be the perfect base ingredient to craft a mocktail that doesn't feel lacking in any way.
There are a lot of places you can go from a cold brew base. If you want to contrast flavors, you can blend the coffee with a sweet, tart juice, of which pomegranate is the perfect example. Add some simple syrup, throw in some mint leaves and perhaps cucumber, and garnish with pomegranate seeds over ice while serving the refreshing concoction to your heart's delight.
You could also go for your favorite complementary flavors, like warm spices. Cinnamon, cardamon, nutmeg, and vanilla are perfect to work into a cold brew mocktail, and maybe throw in cream or half and half while you're at it. Really, like all of the above examples, it comes down to playful experimentation with the flavors and tastes that you enjoy.
To go for a tropical cold brew mocktail, try your hand at the El Tropi. Take 4 ounces of cold brew and 1 ounce each of fresh lime juice and mint syrup, shake them with a mint leaf until chilled, and strain the mixture into a Collins glass over ice. Top with soda water or ginger beer, garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel and mint leaf, and you're set. Thank me later.