How To Drink Cognac And Coffee For A Luxurious Pairing

When the morning moodiness strikes and you want to simultaneously curb it and lean into it, look no further than a cognac-spiked coffee. Nina Simone said she wanted a little sugar in her bowl, Jim Morrison said he needed a brand new friend, and we're presenting the answer to both conundrums with this palate-pleasing elixir straight out of our most sophisticated dreams — and if that sounds a little exorbitant, try this classic combo out for yourself.

Cognac is a less obvious choice for coffee spiking than whiskey, brandy, or Irish cream liqueur, but when paired together, coffee cognac makes for a mature digestif with a little caffeinated pick-me-up to make sure you remain a charming conversationalist with your dinner party guests even as that post-meal food coma starts to set in. Why does it work? When it comes to both coffee and cognac, it's all about the "nose."

Both crafted liquids are the product of nuanced flavor notes, careful cultivation, and expert preparation. Thanks to its two-year (or longer) maturation period, cognac is imbued with a signature deep amber hue and a fruity, spicy profile with subtle notes of vanilla, peach, caramel, prune, apricot, orange, baking spices, toffee, dried flowers, and/or tobacco. If these notes sound like ingredients you might read on the side of a bag of artisanal roasted coffee, you're getting the point.