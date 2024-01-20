The Unexpected Liquor That Pairs Perfectly With Chocolate Ice Cream

When booze meets ice cream, it's a beautiful thing. To transform a childhood favorite into an adults only concoction with a kick, pair chocolate ice cream with cognac. Cognac is warming, a little spicy, intensely aromatic, and often regarded as an after-dinner spirit, making it a natural fit for dessert. For this boozy chocolate creation, we're taking a cue from the brandy Alexander cocktail, which combines equal parts brandy, chocolate-flavored crème de cacao, and cream. Here, the interplay of chocolate ice cream and cognac will be a sensory experience to remember.

Blend chocolate ice cream and cognac into a milkshake for the most uniform distribution; just be sure to reduce the amount of milk you'd normally add to avoid over-thinning. Or, simply assemble a "grown up" sundae by drizzling a slug of cognac over a dish of chocolate ice cream.

What exactly is "a slug" of cognac? When building a sundae with full-proof liquor, any more than 2 or 3 teaspoons per dish is going to be overpowering. If you're mixing the cognac into a milkshake, 1 to 2 ounces is enough for a full blender. Even if you like your desserts on the extra-punchy side, use the low end baseline as a jumping-off point and adjust to taste. Also, take into account that alcohol lowers the freezing point of ice cream, particularly when the ABV is as high as it is in full-proof cognac. For optimal consistency, freeze your chocolate ice cream to 20 degrees Fahrenheit before assembling your boozy dessert.