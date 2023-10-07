14 Best Liquors To Use In Ice Cream Cocktails

There is something deliciously delightful about an ice cream cocktail. They give us a sense of nostalgia that is rarely found these days. It reminds us of sipping A&W root beer floats at the lake during the summer after an evening of catching fireflies. And we aren't the only ones feeling these vibes, as after-dinner cocktails are some of the most popular drinks served in restaurants.

Classic frozen cocktails with creamy ice cream have been popular since the dessert's invention. This grew exponentially in post-prohibition days after Americans garnered a taste for the icy delicacy enjoyed when they could not legally drink alcohol. Using ice cream in a drink instead of just using it as a typical dessert made the end of an evening dining with friends that much more fun, with a boozy shot of alcohol enhancing the ice cream's sweetness.

Today, ice cream cocktails are making a comeback, with mixologists updating classic drinks while inventing new options to tempt sweet drink enthusiasts. Drinks like the Grasshopper and Brandy Alexander and classic concoctions like the Pink Squirrel, the Bushwacker, and Golden Cadillac feature a unique blend of liqueurs and spirits that enhance the ice cream base. Here are some of the best liquors to enhance an ice cream cocktail.