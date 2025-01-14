Why You Should Avoid The Bagels At A Grocery Store Bakery

While it all depends on the type of bagel you're thinking of, it's a universal rule that bagels should have a shiny crust with an interior that's both tender and chewy at the same time. Out of all the grocery store bakery items you should avoid buying, a bagel may be among the worst offenders. Some dedicated bagel connoisseurs will even wait an hour to try a city's best bagel and wouldn't dream of buying a sleeve of pre-packaged grocery store bagels. There are centuries of tradition, methods, and knowledge used to make exceptional bagels all around the country, many of which are tied to Jewish immigrants arriving in the United States in the late 1800s.

Boiling bagels before baking them is essential, as it briefly cooks the outsides of the bagel which helps the inside to retain moisture. A quick dip in boiling water also gives bagels the crust that they're known for. Given the large variety of items that grocery store bakeries churn out daily, it's unlikely that they're able to dedicate enough time or resources to give bagels the proper treatment needed to yield an exceptional bagel compared to those found in a specialty store. Grocery store bagels tend to be more bread-like, which isn't what you're looking for in a traditional bagel.