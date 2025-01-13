The Best Peace Tea Flavor Might Just Replace Your Go-To AriZona Tea
AriZona tea is the highest-grossing ready-to-drink iced tea on the market, according to Statista. But, since coming on the scene just before 2009, Peace Tea has given it a real run for its money. Owned by the enormous mega-corporation, Coca-Cola, Peace Tea currently has five flavors in the United States market, and has even expanded into the alcohol industry with a line of boozy Peace Hard Teas.
With a similar can size and shape and a comparable range of flavors, Peace Tea has turned some AriZona tea loyalists over to its side, and we kind of see why. We ranked every flavor of Peace Tea and concluded that the best flavor in its current lineup is the Razzleberry. To be fair, none of the Peace Tea flavors were bad. Even the flavor that came in last place, Sno-Berry, was delicious. It just simply didn't deliver on a tea-forward flavor profile, which is where the winning Razzleberry shined. Our reviewer ranked Razzleberry as the best Peace Tea flavor because it was not too sweet and struck a perfect balance between tea and fruit flavors. So, if you're a tried and true AriZona tea drinker, it might be time to give Peace Tea a try, starting with the delicious Razzleberry.
Is there really an AriZona vs Peace Tea rivalry?
It would be cinematic if Peace Tea and AriZona had a longstanding and bitter rivalry, but, in reality, that's not really the case. Both have their respective groups of loyal consumers and certainly compete for cooler space, but AriZona maintains its spot as a top seller. That may be thanks to its consistent and iconic 99-cent price point. As an independent brand, the ability to maintain a single price point since its inception in 1992 is extremely impressive. Compare that to Peace Tea, a brand owned by a giant corporation with enormous marketing reach. After browsing food delivery apps and the internet, Peace Tea prices are not as consistent and can range from $1.50 to $2.10. In terms of numbers, Peace Tea isn't edging out AriZona just yet. In terms of flavor, well, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as they say.
The convenience of refreshing, ready-made iced tea is appealing, and after ranking popular AriZona tea flavors and every Peace Tea flavor available, we can attest to there being some solid options on the market. But, the best things are always homemade, and iced tea is almost too easy not to make yourself. For the best homemade iced tea, you'll want to go for a rich black tea that will pack a punch in the flavor department. Make your own Razzleberry tea with homemade raspberry syrup, or better yet, make a boozy homemade raspberry iced tea.