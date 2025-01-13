The Best Peace Tea Flavor Might Just Replace Your Go-To AriZona Tea

AriZona tea is the highest-grossing ready-to-drink iced tea on the market, according to Statista. But, since coming on the scene just before 2009, Peace Tea has given it a real run for its money. Owned by the enormous mega-corporation, Coca-Cola, Peace Tea currently has five flavors in the United States market, and has even expanded into the alcohol industry with a line of boozy Peace Hard Teas.

With a similar can size and shape and a comparable range of flavors, Peace Tea has turned some AriZona tea loyalists over to its side, and we kind of see why. We ranked every flavor of Peace Tea and concluded that the best flavor in its current lineup is the Razzleberry. To be fair, none of the Peace Tea flavors were bad. Even the flavor that came in last place, Sno-Berry, was delicious. It just simply didn't deliver on a tea-forward flavor profile, which is where the winning Razzleberry shined. Our reviewer ranked Razzleberry as the best Peace Tea flavor because it was not too sweet and struck a perfect balance between tea and fruit flavors. So, if you're a tried and true AriZona tea drinker, it might be time to give Peace Tea a try, starting with the delicious Razzleberry.

