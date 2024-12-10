Every Peace Tea Flavor, Ranked From Worst To Best

Coffee gets a lot of attention when it comes to caffeinated beverages, but it's hard to deny the thirst-quenching power and gentle energy buzz offered by a cold glass of iced tea. There are many types of tea to choose from and endless ways to customize and elevate homemade iced tea, but when you are on the go, sometimes you need to grab a prepared iced tea. You could swing by a drive-through for a fast food iced tea, but when that's not possible, canned iced tea is a great, convenient option.

Peace Tea, which is owned by Coca-Cola, features bright designs and its signature two-finger peace sign on each can. To sample what the brand has to offer, I tracked down the five flavors featured on the company website, which was no easy feat, to see how they compared. As a long-time tea-lover and professional recipe developer, I have sipped on all kinds of tea, from fancy loose leaf to powdered tea, and infused it into everything from cocktails and baked goods to savory dinners. I have learned how important it is to balance the flavor of the tea with other ingredients, so that it is not overshadowed. This ranking was based on overall taste and how well the label represented the intended flavor of the drink.

