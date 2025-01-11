The Inexpensive Tequila Texas Roadhouse Uses In Its House Margarita
Ever since the margarita was allegedly invented for movie star Rita Hayworth in the 1940s, tequila has been at the heart of this bar favorite. The balance of sweet and sour flavors is enjoyed by many, making the margarita one of the most frequently ordered cocktails in the United States. It also contributes to the sales of billions of dollars' worth of tequila each year. Customers at Texas Roadhouse can indulge in this classic by ordering the eatery's famous house margarita. But as notable as Texas Roadhouse is for its steaks, its house margarita is surprisingly made with an inexpensive brand that consumers can enjoy at home: Dorado Gold.
That's right, rather than using top-shelf tequila, the restaurant chain opts for Dorado Gold, which retails for about $15 per liter bottle. While it's not high on our list of Texas Roadhouse margaritas, the house margarita gets a tip of the hat as the foundation of several of the restaurant's other beverages. Because of the affordability and availability of Dorado Gold, it's a popular choice that Texas Roadhouse offers at a reasonable price point.
Texas Roadhouse is home to a legendary margarita
Texas Roadhouse's house margarita with Dorado Gold tequila may be an affordable cocktail option, but we at Tasting Table recommend another tequila-centric margarita offering: the Legend Margarita. Rather than using Dorado Gold as a base, the Legend Margarita (sometimes called the Legendary Margarita) features a blend of three different types of tequila — Patrón Añejo, Patrón Silver, and Patrón Reposado. According to Texas Roadhouse's website, the trio of tequilas is shaken with margarita sour and served with a ring of black lava salt on the rim.
Since 1993, the Legendary Margarita has been one of Texas Roadhouse's signature drinks. The combination of these three tequilas, along with salt and citrus wedges, offers a sweet citrus flavor, as well as some spicy and complex notes of flavor. With proper balance and mixing, one can make this Texas Roadhouse beverage at home. Even the eatery's signature margarita mix, which features agave syrup, cane sugar, and lime juice, can be purchased for at-home use.
Whether you prefer a house margarita or a Legendary Margarita, we at Tasting Table recommend the bone-in ribeye as the best steak at Texas Roadhouse, once you've filled up on the chain's famous rolls as an appetizer, that is.