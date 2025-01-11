The Inexpensive Tequila Texas Roadhouse Uses In Its House Margarita

Ever since the margarita was allegedly invented for movie star Rita Hayworth in the 1940s, tequila has been at the heart of this bar favorite. The balance of sweet and sour flavors is enjoyed by many, making the margarita one of the most frequently ordered cocktails in the United States. It also contributes to the sales of billions of dollars' worth of tequila each year. Customers at Texas Roadhouse can indulge in this classic by ordering the eatery's famous house margarita. But as notable as Texas Roadhouse is for its steaks, its house margarita is surprisingly made with an inexpensive brand that consumers can enjoy at home: Dorado Gold.

That's right, rather than using top-shelf tequila, the restaurant chain opts for Dorado Gold, which retails for about $15 per liter bottle. While it's not high on our list of Texas Roadhouse margaritas, the house margarita gets a tip of the hat as the foundation of several of the restaurant's other beverages. Because of the affordability and availability of Dorado Gold, it's a popular choice that Texas Roadhouse offers at a reasonable price point.