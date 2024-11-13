Rita Hayworth's Go-To Drink Order Is A Classic

As much as they're celebrated for their contributions to music, movies, and other forms of entertainment, celebrities are often associated with their favorite drink. Some claim Crooner Dean Martin was known to favor the Rusty Nail. Frank Sinatra kept things simple and preferred Jack Daniel's, which he called "the nectar of the gods," per the Drunkard's Almanac. Elizabeth Taylor was a fan of chocolate martinis and Rita Hayworth's go-to drink was a margarita.

Hayworth, who had a decades-long career as a model and a movie star, was born Margarita Carmen Cansino in 1918 and during her heyday was said to favor the classic cocktail. In fact, there's a possibility the drink may have even been invented for her.

An oft-told story is that Enrique Bastante Gutierrez invented the drink during the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1940s. Gutierez was known as a drink mixer to the stars and mixed up a margarita, especially for Rita Hayworth. Another variation of that tale claims a waiter at a hotel Hayworth was staying at invented the drink to gain her favor, specifically mixing lemon and orange with tequila so the fruity flavor balanced the taste of the alcohol.

