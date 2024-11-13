Rita Hayworth's Go-To Drink Order Is A Classic
As much as they're celebrated for their contributions to music, movies, and other forms of entertainment, celebrities are often associated with their favorite drink. Some claim Crooner Dean Martin was known to favor the Rusty Nail. Frank Sinatra kept things simple and preferred Jack Daniel's, which he called "the nectar of the gods," per the Drunkard's Almanac. Elizabeth Taylor was a fan of chocolate martinis and Rita Hayworth's go-to drink was a margarita.
Hayworth, who had a decades-long career as a model and a movie star, was born Margarita Carmen Cansino in 1918 and during her heyday was said to favor the classic cocktail. In fact, there's a possibility the drink may have even been invented for her.
An oft-told story is that Enrique Bastante Gutierrez invented the drink during the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1940s. Gutierez was known as a drink mixer to the stars and mixed up a margarita, especially for Rita Hayworth. Another variation of that tale claims a waiter at a hotel Hayworth was staying at invented the drink to gain her favor, specifically mixing lemon and orange with tequila so the fruity flavor balanced the taste of the alcohol.
The Margarita Becomes a Worldwide Icon
Hayworth's influence apparently didn't stop there. After her turn in the movie "Glinda" in 1946, a Spanish finger food (pintxo) called the Glinda was created — named after Hayworth's character in the movie. It consists of olives, an anchovy, a pickled green guindilla pepper, and possibly a sundried tomato or gherkin, all snuggled together on a toothpick.
Regardless of when or for whom the margarita was invented, there's no denying the cocktail's popularity. It has become the most popular cocktail in the world. The refreshing mix of tequila and lime is perfect for any summer party and pairs well with certain foods. According to Nielsen CGA's 2023 research on cocktail sales, in the United States alone, margaritas account for more than 15% of nationwide cocktail sales (via Flavour Blaster).
As one of the most popular actresses of her day, Hayworth is said to have greatly enjoyed a margarita when it was time to relax or socialize. The classic margarita consists of tequila, lime juice, ice, triple sec, and salt on the rim, so it's easy to make, giving Rita Hayworth a simple go-to drink order for mixers to make wherever she went.