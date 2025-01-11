The Kitchen Tools You Use Could Be Ruining Your Waffle Iron

A stack of hot waffles topped with butter and maple syrup straight from the waffle iron is one sure way to liven up a morning. However, for all the joy of making and eating waffles, cleaning up afterward can be a challenge. With so many ridges and pockets where bits of batter can seep in, it can be tricky to get a waffle iron squeaky clean. Naturally, the tools used to do so are vital to your success.

Advertisement

One's first inclination to get an (unplugged) waffle iron clean might be to use something sharp, like a fork or knife, to pry off any extra crispy debris. However, this can have potentially damaging effects on your waffle iron. The absolute worst way to clean waffle irons is with forks, knives, and other sharp tools that can scratch the surface, potentially causing the nonstick coating to come loose. When that happens, maneuvering waffles in the iron becomes more difficult, and the iron's coating may peel off into the food.

With proper maintenance, waffle irons can potentially last for decades, but using metal to clean them can shorten their lifespan and leave home cooks with less-than-stellar waffles on a Saturday morning. Fortunately, there are many easy ways to thoroughly clean waffle irons without damaging them.

Advertisement