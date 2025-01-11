The Kitchen Tools You Use Could Be Ruining Your Waffle Iron
A stack of hot waffles topped with butter and maple syrup straight from the waffle iron is one sure way to liven up a morning. However, for all the joy of making and eating waffles, cleaning up afterward can be a challenge. With so many ridges and pockets where bits of batter can seep in, it can be tricky to get a waffle iron squeaky clean. Naturally, the tools used to do so are vital to your success.
One's first inclination to get an (unplugged) waffle iron clean might be to use something sharp, like a fork or knife, to pry off any extra crispy debris. However, this can have potentially damaging effects on your waffle iron. The absolute worst way to clean waffle irons is with forks, knives, and other sharp tools that can scratch the surface, potentially causing the nonstick coating to come loose. When that happens, maneuvering waffles in the iron becomes more difficult, and the iron's coating may peel off into the food.
With proper maintenance, waffle irons can potentially last for decades, but using metal to clean them can shorten their lifespan and leave home cooks with less-than-stellar waffles on a Saturday morning. Fortunately, there are many easy ways to thoroughly clean waffle irons without damaging them.
How to easily clean a waffle iron
Waffle irons can be used for more than just waffles, but to turn them into multi-use tools, they need to be cleaned properly. To extend their lifespan, all it takes is dish soap, water, and a few common household items. It is recommended that waffle irons be cleaned while they are still somewhat warm. This way, stubborn bits of batter can be dislodged with a toothbrush or a pair of takeout chopsticks. Both items can fit into a waffle iron's distinct ridges without scuffing the nonstick surface.
Once your waffle iron is clear of batter, a sponge or cloth dipped in a mixture of warm water and dish soap can be used to wipe the appliance clean. Use another cloth to dry it. This only takes a few minutes (depending on how dirty the waffle iron is) and a few common kitchen tools. It's the perfect way to prepare your waffle iron for the next batch of waffles, a delicious twist on cinnamon rolls, or perhaps even a batch of savory waffles. With a little patience and the right tools, cleaning your waffle iron doesn't have to be tricky or frustrating anymore.