Elevate Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls By Pressing Them In A Waffle Iron

Are you team pancakes? Team waffles? Team French toast? How about none of the above, because cinnamon roll waffles have entered the chat. Using easy-to-find store-bought cinnamon rolls for an even easier breakfast is an expected way to elevate an already decadent treat into something truly special. If you're the type who gravitates toward brunch options like stuffed French toast or whipped cream-covered pancakes, this gooey, cinnamony, glaze-smothered treat has your name on it.

To make, choose your favorite brand of canned cinnamon rolls at the store — like Pillsbury, Trader Joe's, or others. Pop open the can, divide the pre-cut rolls, and crank on your waffle iron and spritz with cooking spray. Simply place one un-baked roll on the hot waffle iron (you may want to gently flatten in your palm first), press down, and let cook until golden, for about 4 minutes. The waffle iron will do all the work, transforming the uncooked roll into the most perfectly sweet and cinnamon-y waffle ready to be drizzled with the glaze that came in the container, or your choice of toppings like syrup and fruit. Because you're flattening each roll down into a waffle shape, you're essentially getting the ideal blend of roll, cinnamon, and sugar per bite. And because of the waffle divots formed by the press, you have dozens of handy little squares to catch and hold the topping of your choosing.