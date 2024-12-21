The Absolute Worst Way To Clean Your Waffle Iron

Nothing livens up a breakfast table more than a heaping plate of homemade waffles. With so many ways to boost waffle batter and top waffles with countless toppings, everyone can indulge in waffles to their liking. While waffles may be fun to make, what's left after is a waffle iron to be cleaned with batter and debris in plenty of little, hard-to-reach places.

A waffle iron may look simple, but it requires a careful eye to clean correctly and keep in tip-top shape. When it comes time for cleaning, using sharp tools, hard-bristled brushes, and even scouring pads is the worst mistake you can make.

The surface of waffle makers usually has a non-stick coating to make waffle batter easier to work with. Using metal brushes, scouring pads, or sharp-edged knives to clean may remove all the crispy bits, but it can also rub the non-stick coating off. When that happens, waffles have a higher chance of sticking and burning. The coating itself also has a chance of flaking and mixing into food or potentially releasing microplastics into future waffle batches.