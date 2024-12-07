Convert Pancake Mix Into Waffle Mix With One Easy Step
Did you know your favorite pancake mix can pull double duty as waffle batter with just one simple addition? We aren't pulling your leg — that convenient box of instant pancake mix sitting in your pantry can be turned into crispy, golden waffles with a quick drizzle of oil into the batter. While many pancake mix brands, such as the Birch Benders Classic Organic Pancake Mix, actually print these conversion instructions right on the box, it's a trick that often goes unnoticed by home cooks.
Here's the rule of thumb: For every cup of pancake mix, add a tablespoon or two of oil. Of course, you'll want to check your specific mix's instructions first, since some brands might call for additional ingredients like eggs or extra water and milk. But that's really all there is to it — no complex calculations or extra prep work needed.
So, why is a touch of oil so important? You see, while pancakes are prized for their soft, pillowy consistency, great waffles have to be crispy. The added fat from cooking oil is the key to replicating that signature crunch of homemade-from-scratch waffle batter.
The oils to choose for your boxed waffle batter
You've got plenty of good options here. Most home cooks will gravitate toward vegetable and canola oil simply because they're cheap and widely available. But there's one more reason why they're awesome for this trick: They're neutrally flavored. Without any particular flavor of their own, they won't affect the taste of the waffle when you whisk them into the batter, allowing the flavor of your toppings to take center stage. You can use any neutral oil you have or like, including the super versatile (albeit pricey) avocado oil.
If you want to take your waffle in a more ... adventurous direction, you can experiment with flavored oils. Using unrefined coconut oil will give your waffle a tropical twist with the subtly sweet and nutty note beneath the flavor of the batter. And while it's not exactly a type of cooking oil, give melted butter a shot. It can bring incredible richness to your waffles, plus giving them a creamy texture that's second to none. You may have to sacrifice a bit of the crispness, but it'll give your waffle a flavor boost.
Whisk the oil or butter, plus any other ingredient asked by the manufacturer straight into the rehydrated batter mix until smooth. Give your waffle iron a light spray of oil to prevent sticking, pour in the batter, and in just minutes you'll have a breakfast that tastes like it took far more effort than it actually did.