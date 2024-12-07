Convert Pancake Mix Into Waffle Mix With One Easy Step

Did you know your favorite pancake mix can pull double duty as waffle batter with just one simple addition? We aren't pulling your leg — that convenient box of instant pancake mix sitting in your pantry can be turned into crispy, golden waffles with a quick drizzle of oil into the batter. While many pancake mix brands, such as the Birch Benders Classic Organic Pancake Mix, actually print these conversion instructions right on the box, it's a trick that often goes unnoticed by home cooks.

Here's the rule of thumb: For every cup of pancake mix, add a tablespoon or two of oil. Of course, you'll want to check your specific mix's instructions first, since some brands might call for additional ingredients like eggs or extra water and milk. But that's really all there is to it — no complex calculations or extra prep work needed.

So, why is a touch of oil so important? You see, while pancakes are prized for their soft, pillowy consistency, great waffles have to be crispy. The added fat from cooking oil is the key to replicating that signature crunch of homemade-from-scratch waffle batter.