The Versatile Oil That's Perfect For Your Waffles
Before you reach for your usual cooking oil to grease up the waffle iron or add buttery depth to your waffle batter, consider inviting coconut oil to the breakfast table. The subtly sweet flavor profile of coconut oil can replace butter and other oils with a gentle taste of the tropics. When paired with your favorite waffle recipes, the easy switch can bring new dimension to familiar favorites, and your warm stacks of Belgian and regular waffles will land with an extra satisfying decadence onto plates.
In addition to adding spoonfuls of coconut oil to thin out batter or grease up pans, the melted ingredient can be drizzled on top of plated dishes for added taste. Spruce up the coconut-oil enhanced batter and make your waffles with an extra splash of vanilla extract, and you'll have yourself a batch of waffles that offer a toothy, crispy edge that gives way to a fluffy, sweet middle that will require serious restraint to stop eating.
Upgrade recipes with a taste of the tropics
Since cooking with coconut oil means you're working with a high heat point that can withstand flames, you can also use coconut oil to make French toast waffles over a fire during your next camping trip. Plus, any eaters looking to avoid dairy products can easily take part in the recipes you make with coconut oil. For added texture, Swedish pearl sugar can be stirred into waffle batter just before cooking for an extra bite.
Look for unrefined coconut oil, such as Coco Road Organic & Fair Trade Virgin Coconut Oil, to use in your kitchen. The unrefined kind, also called virgin coconut oil, offers the noticeable scent that can pair beautifully with freshly cut fruit, sprinkles of shaved chocolate, or dollops of homemade honey whipped cream. Be sure to top these beauties with generous coatings of agave, honey, or maple syrup, and to play up the flavor of the added coconut, you can top servings of waffles with toasted coconut flakes for a breakfast spread that is sure to leave no crumbs behind.