The Wendy's Breakfast Sandwich You Should Absolutely Never Order

Today's Wendy's menu hack: Skip the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant. We ranked nine of Wendy's breakfast menu items, and this sandwich landed decidedly in last place. The issue here was a lack of cohesiveness. Don't get us wrong, this sandwich is a good idea ... on paper. If it's wrapped in paper, however, we'd rather just leave it that way and order something else. The sandwich aims for a "swalty" (aka sweet and salty) taste balance, but Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich does a much better job at achieving this interplay.

Wendy's website describes the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant as "Juicy white meat, lightly breaded and seasoned, Applewood smoked bacon, and maple butter on a flaky croissant bun. A little sweet. A little savory. A lot good." Perhaps befitting the fast food giant's trio of descriptors, our chief complaints about this disappointing sandwich also come in a trio: The "croissant" isn't really a croissant, the meat is too bland to lend any savory contrast, and as a result, the chief error is that this sandwich is unappetizingly sweet.

As our reviewer wrote, "[T]he sandwich was sickeningly sweet ... There weren't nearly enough other flavors on this sandwich to balance out the overly sweet fake maple flavor." That buttery, honey-forward, maple aroma may initially seem appealing, but it's an immediate letdown once you take a bite. The hyper-sugary, artificial maple taste clashed with the mild bacon, and without any savory dimensionality to back it, the flavor profile felt flat and disjointed.

