3 Delicious Substitutes For Tajín Seasoning

Synonymous with michelada cocktails and street corn, Tajín is a smoky, sweet, and slightly tangy seasoning blend that's as culturally iconic as the foods it gets added to. In fact, without Tajín, street cart mangos would really just be mangos, esquites just corn, and micheladas just beer. While there is no true substitute that could stand near to filling Tajín's shoes in that sense, there are a few delicious substitutions that can be used in its place.

Tajín is made from a blend of different types of chile peppers — namely dried árboles, guajillos, and pasillas — dehydrated lime powder, sea salt, and citric acid. This seasoning blend has a spicy depth that isn't quite so simple to emulate, making true substitutions very hard to come by. Knowing this, one must adjust their expectations when working with alternative seasonings. Nothing will taste exactly like the real thing, but you can learn to appreciate them for what they are.

Dupes, like the chile lime seasoning from Trader Joe's, homemade blends of citrus salt and dried chile powders, and the various brands of dried Sriracha seasonings sold in stores are just a few different examples of substitutes that can be used in place of Tajín. They are each delicious in their own right and can be used in very similar and delicious ways. Here are our top three suggested swaps.

