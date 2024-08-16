Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Picking Up Kirkland's New Sriracha Seasoning

Costco's done it again with its new Kirkland Signature sriracha seasoning, offering an affordable and convenient alternative to the classic Huy Fong — only, shoppers seem to be leaving this one on the shelf. The reason why is right there on the ingredient label, which lists sugar as the first and primary ingredient. That's a pretty big red flag, especially when you check the nutrition label and find it doesn't disclose exactly how much there is. According to FDA guidelines, anything with less than .5 grams of sugar per serving can be listed as 0 grams. That's pretty substantial for a seasoning that's rationed at .8 grams per serving, meaning it could be made up with as much as 60% sugar.

Kirkland Signature sriracha seasoning isn't the only one of its kind that contains sugar. In fact, you might be surprised to find how much is in the original Huy Fong sauce, but the major difference with that is that chili peppers are listed as the first ingredient. So, it would make sense for people to expect the same in a seasoning blend that's intended to replicate the flavor of the sauce, seeing it as a mark of quality and taste familiarity. While there's really no way to know exactly how prevalent the sugar flavor is unless you taste it for yourself, it seems like most people can't be bothered and would rather stick with the sriracha seasonings they know. Or they just don't know how to use it.